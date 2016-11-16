Gaudeamus International Book fair opens with China in focus as guest of honor

The Gaudeamus International Book Fair, now in its 23rd year, opened on Wednesday at the Romexpo exhibition complex in Bucharest, featuring China as guest of honor; this is the first time that an Asian country is in focus in this position.

“My message on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is that and this year too we considered the Gaudeamus International Book Fair as one of the ministry’s priority projects, and therefore we offered a substantial funding for the event,” said Secretary of State Anca Dragoi.

President and CEO of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Corporation Ovidiu Miculescu emphasized that this is the 23rd year in a row when Radio Romania organizes this “extraordinary” event.

“It is the 23rd year when Radio Romania, the country’s most widely listened to radio station, invites you to the book fair at the Romexpo exhibition facility, the book fair with the broadest audience,” said Miculescu.

Attending the opening of the fair, Yan Xiaohong, Deputy Director of China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, underscored that China seeks to intensify cultural exchanges with Romania.

Me and my colleagues are very honored to be here and to participate in the 23rd edition of the Gaudeamus International Book Fair. (…) It is very important for us to have cultural and literary exchanges with Romanian readers. We brought more than 3,000 books from China and our delegation comprises more than 100 people, representatives of 50 major Chinese publishing houses, said the Chinese official, who invited fair visitors to call at the Chinese book stand.

We expect to have manifold cultural, educational and editorial communication ties and exchanges with our colleagues from Romania, and we made a promise that, upon our return to China, we will introduce Romanian writers on the Chinese market, and we hope that our Romanian friends will get to better know us through our books and that cultural exchanges between our countries and peoples multiply, added Yan Xiaohong.

The Gaudeamus Book Fair attractions include volumes dedicated to the Royal House of Romania, events graced by film directors Cristian Mungiu and Radu Jude, as well as the release of the most awaited for world literature titles.

Apart from book launches, the fair holds in store concerts, events dedicated to children, debates on recent history.

China’s stand features over 2,000 titles, 3,000 volumes in English, Romanian and Chinese.

On Friday, a jury made of writer and journalist Gabriela Adamesteanu, poet and art critic Magda Carneci, literary critic, journalist and translator Adina Dinitoiu, poet, essayist and novelist Caius Dobrescu and poet and essayist Radu Vancu will award the PEN Romania prize in the Dome Hall of the venue.

The Gaudeamus 2016 fair, running between November 16 – 20, gathers over 300 exhibitors – well-established Romanian publishing houses, educational institutions, distributors of books and publications, professional associations and organizations that operate in the fields of culture and education, plus many other participants that offer the public more than 850 editorial and professional events, a record high in the history of the fair.

A tombola will run this year too with admission tickets and subscriptions.

The fair visiting hours are between 10:00 a.m. and 20:00 p.m., with access allowed for 5 lei tickets or 10 lei subscriptions for the entire duration of the fair. Preschoolers, pupils, students, teachers, other professionals in the editorial and educational field, journalists, retirees, people with disabilities and their attendants, organized groups are offered free access.

The event is initiated and organized by Radio Romania through the Media Cultural Center.

Ambassador Klemm: It is an honor for US to participate at Gaudeamus in 2017; I have studied a little Romanian literature

US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm stated on Wednesday that his country is honored to participate, next year at the Gaudeamus Fair, taking into account the international reputation of this event.

“Taking into account the position, the international reputation, it is a honor for the US to participate and we are looking forward to come with a powerful contribution to the Book Fair in 2017,” Klemm stated.

He revealed that he studied a little Romanian literature and one of the main objectives of the US participation in the Book Fair is to analyse “where is the intersection between the Romanian literature and the American one.”

“I have studied a little Romanian literature, fables included, stories. I believe it is a great heritage that comes from a part of Europe. The US also has a traditional literature (…). It is an aspect that we want to explore next year, namely where is the intersection between the Romanian and American literature,” Klemm pointed out.

The US Ambassador paid a visit to the Gaudeamus Fair, the first stop being at the Romanian Radio stand.

The country which is the guest of honor in the 2017 edition of the Gaudeamus International Book Fair is US, President-Director General of the Romanian Radio Corporation (SRR) Ovidiu Miculescu announced on Wednesday.