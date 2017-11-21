Gaudeamus International Book Fair ready to open its gates for the visitors. “Home, in Europe”. The European Union is the honorary guest of this edition through the Representation of the European Commission in Romania

For the first time in its history, the honorary guest of the Gaudeamus International Book and Education Fair, organized by Radio Romania and being at its 24th edition, is not a country, but a union, namely European Union, through the Representation of the European Commission in Romania. The official opening of this edition will be held on Wednesday, November 22, at 12.00.

The honorary invitation is marking several anniversary moments: 60 years since the Treaties of Rome have been signed, 30 years since the Erasmus program was launched, and 10 years since Romania’s accession to the European Union.

Visniec, Honorary President

10 years after Romania’s accession to the European Union, the honorary guest of the Gaudeamus International Fair is European Union, through the Representation of the European Commission in Romania. “Home, in Europe”, at the stand of the honorary guest, visitors of the Gaudeamus Fair will have the opportunity to attend every day to many interactive events – debates, meetings with Romanian writers rewarded in Europe, workshops – both for adults and for the little readers. The Honorary President of the edition will be the well-known writer and journalist Matei Visniec.

The series of workshops and debates will refer to various topics: meetings with Romanian writers rewarded in Europe, the art to reach the balance between work and personal life, how to practice creative writing, the European volunteering, the fascinating stories of the Erasmus program, the economic consequences of the Investment Plan of the European Union.

Children will have the opportunity to discover Europe through play and imagination. They will meet the Little Prince, they will attend workshops, taste chocolate or travel in Europe through glasses that provide access to virtual reality.

Under the motto “Unity in diversity”, European Union encourages as many people as possible to discover and explore Europe’s rich cultural heritage. Besides, the presence as the honorary guest of the Fair is a preview for 2018 – “The European Year of the Cultural Heritage”.

Background

Gaudeamus International Fair is the main component of the Lectura Program, a national project initiated by Radio Romania in 1994, whose main goal is to support Romanian culture through exceptional events dedicated to the books and education. The record of more than two decades counts 102 fairs organized throughout the country (including the current edition), over 2,860,000 visitors, around 12,500 events organized in this context, and brings Radio Romania in the position of the national leader in the field, according to the information provided by the organizers at a press conference.

Gaudeamus 2017 offers: – approximately 300 exhibitors – a strong and well-defined core of Romanian traditional publishing houses, education institutions, books and publications distributors, professional associations and active organizations in the cultural and educational fields that are present every year at Gaudeamus, to which many participants are added for the first time; – more than 800 editorial and professional events which will be held at the exhibitors’ stands, at the stand of the Honorary Guest and of the partners and in the special spaces arranged by the organizer inside the building (the Cupola Hall – level 0.00, Bursa de Contacte, Bernschutz&Co – Gaudeamus Teahouse and the ”Ion Creanga” Book Salon for Children – level 3.20, Mircea Santimbreanu Hall – level 7.70). The daily program of the fair is from 10.00 to 20.00.

The access of the public to the Fair will be based on tickets (RON 5) and on entry subscriptions (RON 10, they are valid for the whole period), which will also be the support for the Gaudeamus Raffle. However, as in the previous editions, many categories of audience, well represented in terms of weight out of the total number of visitors, will benefit from free access inside the building: preschoolers, pupils, students, teachers, other professionals in the editorial and educational field, journalists, pensioners, people who have disabilities and their attendants, organized groups will be allowed to enter the fair without paying any ticket or subscription, based on the specific documents for each category (if any).

Gaudeamus Raffle, based on the entry tickets and subscriptions, will have very attractive prizes this year too: *10 eBook readers; *9 vouchers of RON 300; *accessories packages for multimedia equipment; *3 photo-card vouchers, each of them valuing RON 139. The newspaper of the fair will be made for the fourth consecutive year by an editorial team from the Catavencii publication.

The prizes of the Gaudeamus International Fair 2017 will be awarded on Sunday, November 26, at 15.00, as follows: – the Gaudeamus Trophees (awarded to three of the exhibitors) and The Most Wanted Book of the Fair (prizes awarded on the basis of the Audience’s Vote) – The “Mircea Santimbreanu” Press Award, on the publications, radio, TV and online sections (prizes awarded on the basis of the Audience’s Vote) and on the press agencies section (based on the monitoring conducted by the Rador Press Agency) – awarded to the accredited journalists who will reflect the development of the fair – the Excellence Award given by Radio Romania to one of the publishing houses who are present to the fair and dedicated to the total or partial funding of an editorial project of national importance, with international echoes – the “Antoaneta Ralian” Translation Awards, given to two translators in and from Romanian language – the Education Award, given to one of the educational institutions who are present at the fair – the Miss Lectura Award, given by the organizers to the most beautiful woman who is a book lover and who is visiting the fair.