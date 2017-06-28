GE awarded technology order for South Eastern Europe’s largest gas project in five years

Iernut power plant in Romania will feature GE Power’s Extended Scope Portfolio: four 6F.03 gas turbines, two steam turbines & four heat recovery steam generators

GE’s new gas turbine technology expected to increase plant’s efficiency by up to 18 percentage points

GE has been awarded an order from the consortium Duro Felguera (DF Energy) – Romelectro for core technology in a new combined-cycle power plant from Romgaz in Iernut, Romania. With a planned installed generation capacity of 430 megawatts (MW), the Iernut project is South Eastern Europe’s largest gas project in five years, and GE’s technology will be capable of generating the equivalent power needed to supply 1 million average Romanian households. In addition, the project is Romania’s largest public investment in conventional power in 20 years with a total investment of €268 million from Romgaz.

The plant will feature four of GE’s 6F.03 gas turbines, two steam turbines and four heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) as part of expanded scope solutions from GE’s portfolio following the acquisition of the former Alstom Power business. GE technology is expected to increase the plant’s gross efficiency to 56.42 percent – an increase of 18 percentage points – and reduce CO2 emissions by 38 percent compared to the current levels. The new combined-cycle power plant will be built within the existing gas-fired power plant site. Work will commence later in 2017, and the new plant is expected to replace the existing plant upon completion in 2019.

“DF Energy is excited to execute its first major project in Eastern Europe for Romgaz in consortium with Romelectro and in cooperation with our long-standing partner GE. This project validates DF Energy’s renewed focus on excellence in project delivery, enhanced by the valuable expertise of Romelectro and the world-class reputation and experience of GE,” said Javier Garcia Laza, executive vice president of DF Energy.

“This project will result in one of the largest and most efficient gas power plants in South Eastern Europe and will change the way power is delivered in Romania,” said Joe Mastrangelo, president and CEO of GE Power’s Gas Power Systems. “With our expanded portfolio of products and services, we are able to provide end-to-end solutions that maximize efficiency and reliability and help power producers meet emissions standards while reducing costs at the same time.”

GE’s technology will benefit the Romanian grid in multiple ways. In addition to flexible start up times of less than 15 minutes, the power plant will bring more stability to the grid by providing faster and more accessible energy reserves. The strategic location of the Iernut power plant — close to high-voltage lines connecting Romania’s different geographic regions — will enable energy providers to respond quickly to grid demand fluctuations in the region with minimal transmission and distribution loss.

This year, GE celebrates more than three decades of business in Romania. The company’s history dates back to 1984 when GE provided turbo-generator units for the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant. Today, all of GE’s major businesses have a presence in Romania, and almost 1000 employees support customers in the country and abroad.