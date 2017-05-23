Gelu Voican Voiculescu, heard at the Prosecution Office of the Supreme Court, in the “Miners’ Riot” case

Former Deputy PM Gelu Voican Voiculescu was heard on Monday, at the Prosecution Office attached to the Supreme Court, in the case of the Miners’ Riot of June, 1990, in which he is a defendant.

Last week, those who were called to be heard in this case, related to the extension of the prosecution, were the former President Ion Iliescu, the former PM Petre Roman, the former Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service, Virgil Magureanu, the former Vice President of the Provisional Council of National Union, Cazimir Ionescu, and the former head of cabinet and counselor of the PM in June, 1990, Adrian Sarbu. Also last week, the former leader of the miners in Jiu Valley, Miron Cozma, the retired Admiral Emil “Cico” Dumitrescu and the retired General Mugurel Florescu, went to the Prosecutor General, all of them being defendants in the Miners’ Riot case.

Starting from January 11, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Adrian Sarbu, Virgil Magureanu, Emil “Cico” Dumitrescu and Miron Cozma, went to the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice to be informed that they are defendants in the Miners’ Riot case for crimes against humanity.

Former Culture Minister in June 1990, Andrei Plesu was also heard as a witness in this case. Another heard witness was Dumitru Mazilu, former Vice President of the National Salvation Front Council, to make statements about the events between June 13 and 15, 1990.

In Miners’ Riot case, the military prosecutors of the Prosecution Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered on December 23, 2016 the commencement of the criminal action for crimes against humanity, against Ion Iliescu, who was at the time the President of the Provisional Council of National Union and the President of Romania, Former PM Petre Roman, former Deputy PM Gelu Voican Voiculescu, former Director of the Romanian Intelligence Service Virgil Magureanu, Former Vice President of the National Salvation Front Nicolae Dumitru, and retired General Mugurel Cristian Florescu, Former deputy of Romania’s Attorney General and head of the Military Prosecutor’s Office. In the same case, the criminal action has been commenced for criminal offenses against humanity also against the retired Admiral Emil “Cico” Dumitrescu, who on the date of committing the deeds was a member of the Provisional Council of National Union and Head of the General Directorate of Culture, Press and Sport of the Interior Ministry, against the , former Vice-President of the Provisional Council of National Union Cazimir Ionescu, against the former head of cabinet and councilor of the PM in June 1990, Adrian Sarbu, and against the former President of the Executive Bureau of the League of Free Trade Unions “Jiu Valley”, Miron Cozma.

There were also indicted the trade union leader of the Mining Exploitation Barbateni on the date of committing the deeds, Matei Drella, the former Deputy Minister of Mines Cornel Burlec Plies, the retired General Vasile Dobrinoiu and former Commander of the Superior Military School of Officers of the Interior Ministry, and the former Commander of the military Unit 0575 Magurele belonging to the Interior Ministry, the retired General Petre Petre.

The evidence in this case showed that between June 11 and 15, 1990 the defendants decided, organized and coordinated a generalized and systematic attack launched against a civilian population, namely against the demonstrators in Bucharest University Square, as well as against the population of the Bucharest municipality, an attack in which they involved the armed forces of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Intelligence Service, and more than ten thousand miners and other workers from several areas of the country. Following the attack, four people were killed by shooting and other three people were injured. 1,269 people also suffered physical or mental integrity injuries, while 1,242 people were deprived of the fundamental right to freedom on political grounds.