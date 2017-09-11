“George Enescu” Festival, praised in the international press for the Oedipe concert

The George Enescu 2017 International Festival is praised in the international press for the opening concert since September 2, during which Conductor Vladimir Jurowski and London Philharmonic Orchestra presented Oedipe by George Enescu in a concert version, having for the first time live multimedia projections, under the artistic guidance or Director Carmen Lidia Vidu. Prestigious televisions, daily newspapers and agencies like Euronews, The Telegraph, Reuters, along with the French press, enthusiastically wrote about the concert.

“A Romanian hero brought back to life with intensity at the Enescu Festival in Bucharest” wrote the prestigious British daily The Telegraph, referring to the international brightness that George Enescu’s music regains through the Festival. Oedipe by George Enescu, under Vladimir Jurovski’s baton, will also be presented in the London season on September 23, at Southbank Centre, according to The Telegraph.

“The Classical Music International Festival in Bucharest takes a modern turn” according to Reuters, which widely reminds contemporary music and the novelties of the 2017 edition of the Enescu Festival in a dialogue with conductor Vladimir Jurovski, who is also the Artistic Director of the 2017 Enescu Festival.

“Triumph in Bucharest for Enescu’s Oedipe” headlines Tribune de Geneve via Agence France-Presse.

Oedipe by George Enescu opened the 2017 edition of the Enescu Festival on September 2, in a concert with ovations, 81 years from the French premiere, 59 years from the Romanian premiere and 136 years since George Enescu was born. Along with London Philharmonic Orchestra, the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir and the Radio Children Choir also went on the stage of the Palace Hall. The soloist playing Oedipe was the French baritone Paul Gay, a Grammy Award winner. The live multimedia projections were screened on a giant screen with a total area of 60 sqm.

Presenting Oedipe by George Enescu in an innovative way subscribes to the George Enescu International festival’s trend to present to the audience Enescu’s essential works at a high artistic level, integrating the most recent trends at global level.

George Enescu International Festival is deemed one of the most important classical music festivals in Europe.

Having a new artistic management of first rank at international level, Zubin Mehta – Honorary President, and Vladimir Jurowski – Artistic Director, the 2017 Enescu Festival brings in Bucharest several absolute premieres – including concerts with multimedia projections, a special series of concerts dedicated to contemporary music, the 21st Century Music, as well as 30 of the most influent contemporary composers of the day, at the International Forum of Composers – and invites the audience to discover classical music in a new light.

CREATIVE BUCHAREST

Permanent exhibitions, installations and projects during the whole period of the Festival

September 2-24 “The Glass Orchestra” – An interactive installation, created by artist Iulia Nastase, especially for the 2017 Enescu Festival. It’s an orchestra made of 30 glass instruments, in manual size, which can be “conducted” by visitors through a multimedia installation. The access is free. The place: The Park in front of the Romania Athenaeum until September 13, and later in front of the Palace Hall.

September 2-24 The Enescu 360 digital exhibition, which allows visitors to travel in the footsteps of the composer George Enescu, experiencing a complete tour of the George Enescu memorial houses from Liveni, Dorohoi and Sinaia, with the help of the virtual reality. The place: The George Enescu National Museum.

September 2-24 The George Enescu tours, organized by the Cultour Association, will be held every weekend (September 2-3; September 9-10; September 16-17; September 23-24), for pedestrians and bikers, in Romanian and English languages. Details for subscription at www.asociatia-cultour.ro.

September 2-24 1 Constantin Esarcu Street – Art and Society – screenings of short documentary films, original images and photos unknown by the Romanian public about George Enescu; live broadcasts of interviews with personalities who met George Enescu; contemporary art exhibitions, events in partnership with Maeght Foundation (France), multimedia broadcasts. Some of the exhibitions: Iioana Doubleeye (painting); Sorin Maxim (sculpture); RAID (street artist, to be exhibited at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao); Alexandru Poteca (sculpture). From the beginning of the George Enescu Festival until its end, on 1 Constantin Esarcu Street, the public can also taste the enticing Rotenberg wine, with French tradition and delicacies – Bucate pe Roate and Opus. The place: 1 Constantin Esarcu Street. The Rotenberg Uzunov Galery.

September 2-24 Opened Workshops from the Artist Colonies and individual Workshops. They can be visited in every weekend (September 2-3; September 9-10; September 16-17; September 23-24), from 12.00 to 20.00, at the initiative of the Fauritorii Association.

September 5-30 The Galateca Gallery will host the Playing B-OSA exhibition, in the scenography of the Architect Octavian Neculai, involving 10 artists and architects. The Playing B-OSA exhibiting is the fixed, central point of the event ‘Arta la intrare’ held in the same period, in various areas of Bucharest, and the starting point of the B-OSA Festival, Bucharest Open Street Art 2018.

September 8-24 The Imaginary exhibition – through the eyes of the mathematics, it reveals to the visitors the fascinating connection between music and mathematics, with bi- and tridimensional interactive exhibits. The access is free. The place: The Lobby of the Radio Hall, 60-64 Gen. H. M. Berthelot Street, Bucharest. Visiting program: from 10.00 to 18.00.

Besides, during the whole period of the Festival, a number of cafes and restaurants will be waiting their customers with “On Music Notes” menus inspired by the Enescu Festival: La Mama Restaurants; Buongiorno and Hanul Berarilor restaurants; the cafes Paul, Lente Arcului, Verona, Acuarela, Zexe, Modelier. In addition, as in the last two editions, the Luca pretzels shops will prepare pretzels in the shape of the Sol key, during the Festival.