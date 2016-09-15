German Ambassador Lauk: Right to housing solutions, successful when institutions, companies, society work together

The solutions to ensure the right to housing have a special success when state-run bodies, private companies and the society work together in a particularly trust-based, tight manner, German Ambassador Werner Hans Lauk said on Wednesday.

Only those whose housing situation is legally certain and meets decent living standards and conditions will have the opportunity to ensure their and their families’ living and to contribute to their own country’s economic success, said Lauk. My opinion is that the solutions identified to these issues are very successful there where state-run institutions, private companies and the society work together in a tight, trust-based manner. This applies in particular when it is about social integration and inclusion of minorities in the broadest sense of the word, and last but least of the Roma minority, added the German ambassador, at an event dedicated to the 40th anniversary of the ‘Habitat for Humanity’ organization.

He emphasized that this body that is activating in Romania for 20 years now and aiming to build 3 through 7 October as many as 40 homes in Bacau, is dedicated to ‘the right to housing’.

Mario De Mezzo, a member of the Board of the said organization said that the body he represents is working for 40 years to accomplish its mission: “Each parent must raise their kids in a simple, decent, price accessible, healthy house,” he said.

Marco Hossl, the managing director of Kaufland Romania, a company that is one of the main sponsors of the Bacau project, highlighted the importance of assuming the social responsibility. “A great success gives birth to responsibility of a social commitment,” he said.