German Ambassador Werner-Hans Lauk and American Professor Keith Hitchins decorated by President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Thursday the decrees on decorating for the Ambassador of Germany in Romania, Werner-Hans Lauk, and American Professor Keith Hitchins, the Presidential Administration informs in a press release.

Therefore, as a sign of “high appreciation for the contribution to the constant development of the political, economic, cultural and social relations between Romania and Federal Republic of Germany, for the efforts made in view of intensifying political dialogue between the two states”, the head of state offered the German Ambassador in Romania the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Commodore.

Also, in sign of “high appreciation for the personal contribution had in promoting the Romanian history and language, for the understanding and interest manifested towards the Romanian civilization”, President Iohannis conferred to professor Keith Hitchins of the University of Illinois, USA, the National Order for Merit, with the rank of High Officer.

The decorations were made at the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lazar Comanescu.