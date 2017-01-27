German Chancellor, Romanian President have telephone conversation. Merkel assures Iohannis of full support for the continuation of fight against corruption

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had a telephone conversation on Friday with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, on which occasion she voiced support for the fight against corruption, German Federal Government Spokesperson Steffen Seibert announced, according to a release.

“In respect to the domestic political situation in Romania, the Chancellor assured the country’s President of the full support for the continuation of the fight against corruption. A slowdown in the pace of the fight against corruption and the relativisation of the rule of law and reforms would not be a positive signal,” the release reads.

Moreover, during the talks, the German Chancellor thanked President Iohannis for “his enthusiasm in promoting the excellent bilateral relations and reiterated the close cooperation in respect to the problems regarding the relations between the European Union and Poland.”

At the same time, according to the cited source, the German Chancellor and President Klaus Iohannis also discussed the preparation of the informal meeting of heads of state and government of the European Union, to take place in Malta on 3 February.