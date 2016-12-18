German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel sends congratulatory letter to Liviu Dragnea: “Election result gives mandate to form PSD Gov’t”

SPD President Sigmar Gabriel sent a congratulatory letter to his Romanian counterpart Liviu Dragnea on Sunday, pointing out that the result of the elections gives PSD a strong mandate to form a PSD Government.

“Dear Liviu Dragnea, on behalf of myself and of SPD, I want to congratulate you and your entire team for winning the parliamentary elections in Romania. You and your team have won many Romanians on the side of your Social Democratic ideas on the country’s future. The result of the elections gives you a strong mandate that would ensure the construction of a Social Democratic Government in Romania. You are thus taking over a great responsibility for the future of your country,” SPD President and German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel wrote.

The German high official points out that Dragnea and PSD’s electoral result comes at a time of great challenges for the whole of Europe.

“The economic crisis, with its devastating social consequences, is not yet completely overcome in Europe. At the same time, we are experiencing a period in which dangerous populism is on the rise, putting in doubt the foundations of our democratic societies and of the European partnership. More than ever before, faced with these threats, it is our duty, as Social Democrats and progressives, to work together and offer joint impulses for a better Europe: for a Europe which invests in economic growth and jobs. For a Europe of solidarity, which creates more social justice by focusing on the daily interests of its citizens. For a Europe which defends freedom and democracy in the face of populism and nationalism,” Sigmar Gabriel points out.

At the end of his letter, the German official conveys his “warm greetings” and points out that he is happy he can continue to work closely with Dragnea and with the Social Democrat partners in Europe to accomplish “these steps forward toward a better Europe.”