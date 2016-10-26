German FinMin Schauble debate in Bucharest on Romania’s investment opportunities in a global economy full of challenges: Europe not in the best situation, people wonder what Europe means to them

“Europe is not in its best shape, there are communication problems plaguing the European institutions, which was reflected in the decision of the UK to pull out of the European Union, which means there is shared dissatisfaction among the citizens of European states”, according to Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble.

“The fact that bridge between institutions and the citizens are hard to identify has been visible in the British people’s decision to leave the European Union, which is regrettable but at the same time is an alarm call. It is also the expression of shared dissatisfaction of several European countries. Europe has to come up with palpable measures to prove that issues can be solved only if we stay united,” Schauble told a debate in Bucharest on Romania’s investment opportunities in a global economy full of challenges.

He also mentioned migration, saying that last year showed how fragile European unity was and how easy it was for mistakes to be made.

Schauble also talked about EU’s neighbourhood policy, which he called another European challenge that requires the responsibility of all the member states, given more diffuse threats.

At the same time, he mentioned the labour market and the need for educating the workforce, continuing the consolidation of the monetary union and the banking union and advancing demarches for the creation of a union of capital markets.

About UK’s decision to leave the EU, Schauble said everybody regrets the decision, but that was the British people’s to make, while the European Union shouldn’t treat their leaving with flexibility.

“Romania must preserve its current debt-to-GDP ratio below 40 pct”

“Romania’s economic growth rate is one of the most dynamic in the European Union, which is noteworthy in such challenging times, but the country must protect its debt-to-GDP ratio of less than 40 percent and speed up the pace of investments, including from European funds, and by accessing the Juncker plan to reduce the development gap against other member countries”, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble also told the conference “Romania: investment opportunities in a challenging global economy” taking place in Bucharest.

Schauble also referred to Romania’s low unemployment rate, which is even zero in some regions, but also mentioned the problems both Romania and other European countries are facing because of youth unemployment.

I recommend you the dual education model, one of the most important educational models in Germany. A diploma shouldn’t necessarily be from a university. All diplomas must enjoy appreciation and this diversity can be obtained by dual education, said the German Minister of Finance.

He reminded the fact that Germany is Romania’s No. 1 trade partner, mentioning the two states’ growing commercial exchanges, as well as the significant investments. In this context, the German official recommended the Romanian authorities to not allow conflicts to emerge between foreign and Romanian investors, or between large companies and SMEs.

Wolfgang Schauble also advised Romanian officials to speed up the absorption of EU funds and access the Juncker plan to close the gap separating Romania from developed EU countries.

Attending the conference were 150 representatives of Romania’s Presidency and Government, of other national institutions, as well as of international financial institutions, of the National Bank and commercial banks, the business milieu, investment funds and the capital market.