Germany – the leading example in Europe on the fight against climate changes

The event “Reduce your carbon footprint 2016” took place on the 17th of September in the Romanian Capital, as part of the activities organized to celebrate the European Climate Diplomacy Week (9 – 18 September 2016). It was developed by Environ Association and the German Embassy in Bucharest with the support of the Representative Office of the European Commission in Romania.

The event highlighted the efforts that both Romania and Germany are making in order to ratify the COP21 Paris Agreement that sets the goals to limit global warming to well below 2°C and to reach climate neutrality in the second half of the 21st century by reducing the GHG emissions to zero until 2050. Visitors spent the day attending bicycle and roller skate competitions, quiz contests, street drawing, board games, waste-art workshops and other activities developed with the main purpose of raising public awareness regarding climate change.

,,Reduce your carbon footprint 2016” event started with a press conference held by Mr. Achim Tröster, Deputy of Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany, Mrs. Angela Cristea – Head of European Commission Representation in Romania, Mr. Andrei Orban – President of Environ Association, Mr. Raul Pop – The State Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Forests and Mr. Remus Cernea, a well known environmental activist. The guests emphasized on the climate actions envisaged to implement the first – ever legally binding climate agreement adopted in 2015 in Paris.

Moreover, during the press event, the German Embassy inaugurated the exhibition “Environment – Conflict and Cooperation” (ECC) organized with the courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, where the public had the opportunity to get an overview regarding the worldwide global warming impact.

The ECC Exhibition that was a real success among the more than 1000 event participants, visualises the growing impact of global environmental change on our world. Dealing with themes such as climate change, energy and natural resources, the exhibition shows how environmental degradation and resource scarcity can spark tensions. It also highlights the role that environmental cooperation and sustainable development can play in promoting peace and stability. The exhibition has been shown in more than 40 cities worldwide since 2005.

The event ended with a memorable concert ending held by Romanian best pop artist, Smiley, who took on the opportunity to advise his audience, especially the children, to be more aware of their environmental impact and to take care of the planet we like to call our home.

More information about the event can be found on the campaign website www.sosclima.ro and on the Facebook page https://web.facebook.com/climasos/

On behalf of Environ Team, we would like to congratulate the German people on the occasion of the celebration of the Day of German Unity the 3rd of October!