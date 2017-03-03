Germany’s Ambassador to Romania: One of my mandate objectives is deepening existing bilateral relations

Ambassador of the German Federal Republic to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt told a press conference in Sibiu on Friday that he came to Romania having as one of the major objectives of his tenure the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“I have come to Romania with two major objectives, out of which one is self-explanatory, namely the strengthening, the deepening of the existent bilateral relations. It is about our bilateral relations in their complete amplitude and we have this year, too, a special occasion to celebrate our bilateral relations. There are 25 years since the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1992, shortly after the Iron Curtain and the Berlin Wall fall. Why are these jubilees important – they are not to look back, but to see what is the path we have already covered, what we have managed to achieve, and these things are very important, seen from our time’s perspective. I would refer to three distinct area that highlight the manner in which these relations between Germany and Romania represent a spine in Europe,” the diplomat showed.

Cord Meier-Klodt brought to mind the economic side, mainly the trade between Germany and Romania, which represents a fifth of Romania’s foreign trade.

Moreover, another area brought to mind by the Ambassador represents the study of the German language in Romania, about which he maintains offer a plus both on the labour market, as well as in the renowned universities.

“I firmly believe Romania may play very import part after Brexit”

Germany’s ambassador in Bucharest Cord Meier-Klodt also told in the central city of Sibiu that he strongly believe Romania will have an opportunity to play a very important part inside the EU after the UK pulls out, because then it will be the EU’s 6th most populous country.

“I am convinced that our mutual national interests have to turn inward to find a common project in Europe. I believe our primary mission in these times we are living now is to preserve and strengthen Europe. I firmly believe that Romania has an opportunity to play a very important part after Brexit, because once the UK is out of the EU, Romania will become the EU’s 6th most populous member state. I am saluting the fact that the incumbent Romanian government also supports the values of the rule of law, European values and the fight against corruption (…) An excellent opportunity to this end will be 2019, when Romania will hold [the rotating six-month] presidency of the Council of the European Union, because that will be the opportunity for Romania as the holder of the presidency to deal with the issues related to the future of the EU and it can build a reputation for itself of an honest player,” said Meier-Klodt.

The German diplomat went on to say that his first two months in Romania coincided with street protests against emergency ordinance OUG 13, which was subsequently repealed, and that what happened was the most emotional expression in support of European values, the reaction of the citizens.

“I know that people have different opinions on this way of expressing your own opinion. Some may agree with it, while others will disagree. But that is not the idea. In Romania’s case, people took a stance, a firm stance in support of Europe and its values, in a way that we would like to see happen in many other European countries. This is my main message in my conversations with my partners in Bucharest to use this special moment in the history of Romania to show that Romania can be in the centre of European realities and contribute to them,” said the ambassador.

He mentioned that three important anniversaries will be celebrated in 2017: 50 years of diplomatic ties between the Federal Republic of Germany and Romania, the 25th anniversary of a comprehensive friendship treaty between the two countries, as well as Romania’s 10th EU membership anniversary.

“I am strongly supporting Sibiu Capital of Gastronomy project”

Germany’s ambassador in Bucharest said that he is strongly supporting a project to promote Sibiu City as a capital of gastronomy, saying that this is an excellent opportunity for the region to present its strong suits as well as for Romania’s picture abroad to be increasingly more propagated.

“I am strongly supporting this project. This is, I believe, a wonderful opportunity for this region to showcase its strong suits (…). In my diplomatic career so far, I had the chance of holding Germany’s office of cultural affairs attache in London and taking care of the back then relatively bad image of Germany with the Britons. We devised activities that we tried to implement in order to improve the picture, but to no avail. Do you know what triggered the deepest change in the situation? Soccer! The 2006 FIFA World Cup. That year, thousands of British people travelled to Germany to attend the event, and as they were on site they got to know the realities of Germany and dispel their stereotypes,” the ambassador said.

Meier-Klodt went on to say that the region of Sibiu is held in high repute, and that it is important for increasingly more people to be able to come and see that for themselves.

“The importance of this event is given by the fact that it provides an opportunity for Romania’s picture to be propagated increasingly more abroad,” said Meier-Klodt.

“Germany’s economic investments are long term, but they need predictability”

Germany’s ambassador to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt told a meeting on Friday in Sibiu with local administration officials that the German economy does not intend to invest where money is easily made, as it prefers long-term investments, but for that it needs transparency and predictability.

“At the meeting, we discussed precisely those topics, the questions I raised previously as priorities. My visit here in Sibiu is certainly one of my first visits [as ambassador to Romania] (…) I believe what the economy wants in general is having its own contribution to the development of prosperity in the country acknowledged. Our expectations from politics are also found in the economy. It is about transparency, predictability and stability of economic coordinates underpinning investment decisions. As a rule, the German economy does not intend to invest where – as they once said – you get rich quick, where money is easy to come by, because the German economy perform its investments long term. It has proved able to overcome problems, but it needs transparency and predictability (…),” Meier-Klod told a news conference in Sibiu.

He went on to say that the priorities he identified in Sibiu reassemble those identified elsewhere in Romania – in Salaj, in Brasov – everywhere where the German economy is involved in Romania.

The ambassador added that the city of Sibiu and the environs are of major importance to Germany, both economically and culturally.

On his first visit to Sibiu after being appointed to the post in Bucharest, Meier-Klodt met local and county public administration officials; leaders of the Democratic Federation of Romania’s Germans (FDGR); officials of the German Economic Club; the local Protestant bishop; officials of the Brukenthal High School and the German School; officials of the German Academic Exchange Service as well as leaders of the German Cultural Centre.