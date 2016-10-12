“Gheorghe Ursu” Foundation and GDS will grant the awards for 2016

“Gheorghe Ursu” Foundation, in cooperation with The Group for Social Dialogue (GDS) invite the interested public to be present on Wednesday, October 12, at 7.00 pm, at the Union hall of the Romanian Cinematheque (22 Ion Campineanu Street) at the Foundation awards for 2016.

The program of the event:

7.00 pm – Brief presentation regarding the actual stage of the file related to Gheorghe Ursu’s assassination by the former “Securitate” (Intelligence Service).

7.15 pm – Granting the “Gheorghe Ursu” Foundation awards for 2016 to Mr. Romulus Balasz and Mr. Adrian Cioflanca.

7.30 pm – On the occasion of the Holocaust Day in Romania (October 9), the film called “Souvenirs de Iasi” 2015 (56 minutes), by Romulus Balasz (Fr/Ro), a documentary about the pogrom from Iasi in the summer 1941, will be screened.

“I discovered a book in 2013, speaking about a historical event in Romania, my home country, which I didn’t know anything about: its participation to the Holocaust. Written during the World War II by Matatias Carp, a Jewish lawyer in Bucharest, the book was hidden for dozens of years by the Romanian communist authorities. When I looked through it, I found a series of photos taken during the pogrom in the city of Iasi, in Romania (the second largest city in the country). The pictures were revealing the urban massacre and the methods used to deport and exterminate Jewish people. 74 years after the event, I went in Romania to find the places where the photos were taken. In two years, I found almost all the places and I discovered the history of that tragedy.” (Romulus Balasz)

The premiere of the film was in Iasi, within the exhibition “Fragments of a Life” (June 27 – August 30, 2016), curated by Olga Stefan.

8.30 pm – Free talk about the film, about pogrom, about the deportation of the Jewish people and generally about the Holocaust in Romania, in the film director’s presence. Among others, historian Adrian Cioflanca, writers Andrei Cornea and Andrei Oisteanu (the moderator) will participate to the event. The event will be followed by a vin d’honneur. The entrance is free.