Global strategy of EU foreign policy and security addressed by DefMin Motoc, EDA Director

The capabilities’ development, the identification of key strategic activities and the strengthening of the European defence industry within the Global Strategy of EU Foreign Policy and Security were on the agenda of the talks between the National Defence Minister, Mihnea Motoc and the European Defence Agency (EDA) Director, Jorge Domecq on Monday, at the ministry’s headquarters.

“The visit takes place on the occasion of the formal launch of the reflection process with a view to elaborate the Implementation Plan in security and defence of the Global Strategy of foreign policy and security of the European Union,” reads a Monday release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN).

The two officials addressed the agency’s role in the strategy’s implementation process, with emphasis on the development of capabilities, the identification of key strategic activities and the strengthening of the European defence industry. Also were tackled aspects on the implication of the MApN in the projects unfolded under the EDA.

“During the meeting, minister Mihnea Motoc stressed Romania’s support to strengthen the EU Defence and Security Policy and for an active role of the agency to support the member states for the development of some robust military capabilities,” says the release.

The two officials also emphasized the multinational cooperation projects promoted within the Pooling & Sharing initiatives.