Globalworth obtains BREEAM Excellent certification for Gara Herastrau office building

Globalworth, a real estate investment company focused on unique property investment opportunities in South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe, primarily in Romania, obtained the BREEAM Excellent certification for “Gara Herastrau”, its 12,100 sq.m. office project launched this year in Bucharest, Romania. For the green certification process, Globalworth appointed an association formed of consultancy companies Colliers International and BuildGreen Romania.

The “Gara Herastrau” is a Class A office development located in the Northern part of Bucharest, on Gara Herastrau street. The project was completed in 2016, being one of the four landmark properties owned by Globalworth in the effervescent Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu area of Bucharest: it is adjacent to Green Court Buildings “A” and “B” (acquired by Globaworth in Q2 2015 and Q4 2015 respectively) and only 200 meters away from Globalworth Tower.

The Gara Herastrau class A office property offers circa 12,100 sq.m. of GBA comprised in 12 levels. The building has very good visibility from Barbu Vacarescu street and is conveniently situated near the subway, tram and bus stations.

“Globalworth’s commitment in investing in best-in-class, environmentally friendly and energy efficient properties is further validated by the Gara Herastrau Office Property, a class “A” office developed by Globalworth utilizing a number of environmentally friendly principles, which resulted in receiving a BREEAM Excellent certification. This is the seventh property in our portfolio which is green certified and we are additionally proud as this was a property developed by the Company. At Globalworth we believe that the best way to give back to local communities, our investors, our tenants, our partners and our staff who work in or live nearby our properties is by building a “greener” and more environmentally-friendly portfolio. Receiving an internationally recognized certificate, such as BREEAM, is the ultimate proof of quality for a development in today’s market”, states Dimitris Pergamalis, Head of Construction and Development at Globalworth Real Estate Investments.

During the certification process, the advisory team provided consultancy for BREEAM strategy definition, as well as BREEAM assessment services and sustainable design support (thermal & energy modelling, life cycle assessment & costing, renewable energy feasibility, noise assessment, daylighting and ecology services).

“I am very happy that Globalworth chose us as their partner for the sustainable design, development and management of Gara Herastrau project. Through this decision, Globalworth continues its market leadership by bridging investment acumen with the vision for sustainable development. Gara Herastrau is another top-class building which will provide its future tenants with the certainty of an exquisite space defined by smart design, high technology and above-market efficiency”, states Razvan Nica, Managing Director BuildGreen Romania.

The property obtained the Excellent ranking under the BREEAM Europe 2009 sustainability regulations, being among the top 10 most sustainable buildings in Bucharest.

“Green certifications became a must for all professional developers as the market entered a new phase of sustainable development. One of the leaders on the market, Globalworth sets new standards in office developments and we are glad to be partners for yet another project. With Gara Herastrau, Colliers International reached a level of 585,000 sq. m. gross built area of certified green buildings, both LEED and BREEAM”, said Oana Stamatin, LEED AP BD+C (Building Design and Construction), BREEAM in Use Assessor, Associate Director Real Estate Management Services at Colliers International.