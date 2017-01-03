Gone missing two weeks ago, Sebastian Ghita skips again appearance under court supervision

Former deputy Sebastian Ghita, who went missing two weeks ago, did not report on Tuesday to the Prahova Police County Inspectorate to sign the papers required by the supervised bail ordered against him; this is the second time when he skips this obligation.

Police sources said that according to the supervision schedule Ghita was supposed to report to the Police at 10:30 A.M., but failed to make it to the police premises.

The High Court of Cassation and Justice will discuss on January 5 the request of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) to issue an arrest warrant for former deputy Sebastian Ghita.

This is the second time that prosecutors request in court the replacement of the supervised bail with the pre-trial arrest, after the former MP broke the terms of the court supervision ordered in the case where he has been indicted alongside several police and prosecution heads.

A Supreme Court panel rejected on December 27 an initial DNA request to arrest Sebastian Ghita for contempt, but kept in place the ban on his leaving Romania.

Subsequently, the Prahova Police County Inspectorate on Thursday sent the Supreme Court the documents informing that Sebastian Ghita had broken the terms of the court supervision by failing to report to the police premises as per schedule, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Police sought him at his home in Ploiesti, but he was missing, thus breaking again the supervision requirements. Consequently, the Ploiesti anti-corruption prosecutors asked the judges to order the replacement of the supervision with the pre-trial arrest.

Sebastian Ghita was the last time at the seat of the Prahova Police County Inspectorate on December 19, to sign the supervised bail papers. He was next summoned to report on December 21 to the Ploiesti DNA headquarters in the Ponta-Blair case, but only his lawyers made it there.

The authorities sought Ghita at his home and at several locations he used to go to, but he was nowhere to be found.

An all-points bulletin was issued for Sebastian Ghita, who is being sought on the entire territory of Romania.