Google study: More than half of Romanians used smartphones end of 2016

More than half of Romanians (53 pct) were using a smartphone at the end of last year, the equivalent of a four-time increase against the interval 2012-2016, show the results of a study ordered by Google, released on Thursday.

According to the study, in Romania, young people aged up to 25 use most the smartphone as a personal assistant. Thus, 91 pct of them use the intelligent device, as compared to 24 pct 4 years ago. In that respect, 73 pct of those questioned use search engines on the mobile device and 79 pct enter social media platforms, while half check their e-mails on the smartphone.

Moreover, three quarters of young people (75 pct) watch videos on their smartphone at least once a week, listen to music (66 pct), check the time (71 pct) or take photos (65 pct).

Still nation-wide, 38 pct of smartphone users say they access more often the internet from their phones rather than from their computers and only 17 pct predominantly resort to computers to access the internet.

At the same time, at the end of last year, most Romanians (31 pct) declared that they use two intelligent devices, while 25 pct are content with only one, and 15 pct with three devices.