GoPharma, the online platform of Setrio Soft, recorded increases up to 10 times in the first 6 months after launch

GoPharma, the first B2B online marketplace for pharmacies, producers and distributors, registered a 10 times increase of the number of pharmacies and an increase of the weekly orders of around 300 percent, compared to May.

Setrio Soft, a software producer and IT solutions integrator for the pharmaceutical and medical industry, announced significant increases at the level of the GoPharma platform, 6 months after its launch, namely around 1,100 pharmacies registered, compared to 100 pharmacies – with a total of more than 2,700 working points which places 2,100 orders per week.

For 2017, Setrio Soft’s goal is that the number of the registered pharmacies will reach a number of 4,000 working points, while the number of distributors will reach at least 40 distributors. Also a goal for the development of the platform is to activate communication (information and education) campaigns, together with the producers, to bring added value for pharmacies, producers and distributors.

In the first 6 months, the GoPharma platform was improved with e-commerce functionalities for its users, such as the automatization module for the sales force, allowing to register the pharmacies’ orders directly in the distributor’s account, or the option to add detailed descriptions and pictures of the products. GoPharma was designed to connect pharmacies, distributors and medicine producers so that the orders can be made even outside the working hours or during the weekend, the results being the increased efficiency of the ordering process and lower costs for products’ distribution.

In the next period, Setrio Soft will implement new functionalities, including optimizing the interface for mobile devices and entering the B2C market by launching the GoPharma platform for patients.

“The year of 2016 was an important step for Setrio Soft in two ways, both by launching the GoPharma platform, an application for which our team worked more than 9 months before the launch, and by aligning the brand of the company to the business stage in which we are: to be a provider of integrated services (IT and business consultancy), and not just a simple soft supplier. Relying on continuous multi-channel communication with our partners and on providing integrated services which correspond to their development needs, we managed to become a business partner with whose support the companies in the health industry may rely on their business growth”, stated Marius Ciuperca, Setrio Soft General Manager.

15 active distributors are currently registered in the GoPharma platform (A&G Med, Bioexpert, Dancom, Deltafarm, Estrade, Express Distribution, Farmacordis, Good Days Therapy, Green Power, HG Medical, Nobel Med, PiPharma, Pro Life Pharma, Saga Plant, Siepcofar). The increase of the number of distributors will involve an increasingly wider range of options for all the pharmacies in Romania.

“We are active on the GoPharma platform since early 2016 and we’ve already got up to 5 to 7 percent of additional orders per month, by making available this communication channel to our customers. Through GoPharma, we have exposed our whole list of products, and customers had the opportunity to identify other additional products compared to the ones that they are frequently requesting. Besides, we’ve got additional orders also outside the working hours. Orders that can be made outside a strict timetable relax customers, allowing a full analysis of the order needs, so they always bring higher income”, stated Nicolae Brezan, Green Power General Manager.

Setrio Soft also announces the company’s rebranding, aligning the identity and the position with the strategic business direction of the company; the process is implemented in terms of visual perception and verbal rhetoric, through a new visual identity and a new slogan: “We grow business through technology”.

About Setrio:

Founded in 2004, Setrio is one of the most important software producers and IT solutions integrators, targeting companies operating in the medical and pharmaceutical field.

The developed solutions by Setrio are designed for producers, distributors, doctors and pharmacies, and include their own software apps developed over the time, such as GoPharma, BizPharma, BizDepozit BizMobile, BizMedica.

The company has a dedicated team that has accumulated a wide experience in analysis, development, implementation, as well as in software and hardware consultancy.