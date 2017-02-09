Gopo Awards 2017: 21 features, 15 documentaries, 52 shorts in official race for nominations

A record high number of movies were submitted to the official race for nominations for the 11th edition of the Gopo Awards: 21 features, 15 documentaries and 52 shorts, a release sent on Wednesday to Agerpres by the Association for Romanian Film Promotion reads.

Among the eligible features launched in Romania’s theatres in 2016 are ‘Sieranevada’ (directed by Cristi Puiu), ‘Two Lottery Tickets’ (by Paul Negoescu), ‘Scarred Hearts’ (directed by Radu Jude), ‘Illegitimate’ (by Adrian Sitaru), ‘#Selfie 69’ (directed by Cristina Iacob), the animation film ‘Mercy Street – Hope Street’ (directors Stefan Buzea, Radu Nicolae) and the debuts ‘Dogs’ (directed by Bogdan Mirica), ‘Discord’ (by Ion Indolean), ‘Double’ (by Catrinel Danaiata).

“My Name is Costin’ (directed by Radu Porcoava), ‘4:15 P.M. The End of the World’ (directed by Catalin Rotaru and Gabi Virginia Sarga), ‘November’ (by Ioachim Stroe), ‘Seven Months Later’ (directed by Andrei Cretulescu), ‘Mom, Dad, I Have to Tell You Something’ (by Paul Muresan) are among the movies nominated in the “Best Short Film” category, among the 52 fiction, documentary and animation movies presented as a first in the national or international competitive festival season in 2016.

Out of the 15 documentary films on the long list of the Gopo Awards 2017 are ‘A Mere Breath’ (directed by Monica Lazurean-Gorgan), ‘Cabbage, Potatoes and Other Demons’ (directed by Serban Georgescu), ‘In Search of the Lost Father’ (by Ionut Teianu), ‘Dark Chamber’ (directed by Gheorghe Preda).

Nominations for all 20 categories will be announced at end-February. Rd 500 active members with the Romanian film industry will be invited to call the winners of Gopo 2017 trophies, after the jury announces the nominations.

The 11th edition of the Gopo Awards 2017 Gala will take place on 21 March, in the organisation of the Association for the Romanian Film Promotion, backed by the National Cinema Centre and Babel Communications.