Gorghiu denies the existence of a dialogue between PNL and the technocrat ministers on the candidacy at the parliamentary elections: “I expect PM to put an end to some populist projects”

National Liberal Party’s (PNL) Co-Chair Alina Gorghiu stated on Tuesday that the party she’s leading doesn’t have a dialogue with the Ciolos Government’s ministers regarding the candidacy at the parliamentary elections, adding that “it’s not mandatory” for PNL to announce a candidate for the PM position

“Right now we don’t have any dialogue with the technocrat ministers on the topic of any candidacy. I personally didn’t have any discussions to any of these ministers related to the candidacy”, stated Gorghiu.

PNL Co-Chair also said that the party she is leading will have doctors and academics on the lists. “We are discussing with a lot of people from all the areas. We have discussions with people from the universities’ management, probably two or three rectors from Romania will run, they will join the PNL teams. Renowned doctors from Romania will also be on PNL’s lists. There wil also be people from judiciary”, added Gorghiu.

Asked who will be the PNL candidate for the PM position, Gorghiu said that it’s very likely that he/she will not be publically announced. “We’ll probably have also a candidate for the PM, but this is not mandatory. This is still a debate which will go to conclusion. Any name that we’d circulate would be better than a Ponta, Dragnea, who have their credibility problems. There were times when we were wrong because we rushed to make a decision”, said Gorghiu.

Regarding PM Ciolos, PNL Co-Chair Alina Gorghiu stated that PM’s coming in Parliament to present the state of the economy is a very good thing, but that she expects the PM “to also put an end to some populist projects”, including those related to the special pensions.

“It’s a very good thing that Mr. Ciolos will come in the Parliament. I would be glad for him to have an end of his term in which he will dot one’s i’s, to present the state of the economy in Parliament, but also to put an end to some populist projects. To be very clear, I expect him to come and say: folks, this is the budget, this is the size; from here, what you are doing unbalances E budget, so stop everything meaning special pensions, let’s see how can we make things to be sustainable”, stated Gorghiu.

PM Dacian Ciolos will come on Monday, September 19, at 2.30 pm, in Parliament, to present a report on the state of the economy. The initiative of calling him in the legislative body belonged to Liviu Dragnea.

The Government has challenged twice the law on the special pensions for the local representatives, at the Constitutional Court.