Gorghiu: PNL has submitted over 800,000 signatures backing up general election bids

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has submitted nearly 815,000 signatures to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) backing up its lists of candidates for the December 11 general election, with the bids expected to be certified at a convention of the party’s National Political Bureau of October 20, PNL national leader Alina Gorghiu said Monday.

“Technically speaking, we have already submitted the lists of supporting signatures for the December 11 general election. As the secretary general might have told you, there are nearly 815,000 signatures currently under verification by the relevant organisation. Although we are a big party, the signature collection process was difficult because it took a substantive organisational effort. I want to thank my colleagues at the county chapters and Bucharest City for making the effort,” Gorghiu told a news conference on Monday after a meeting of the PNL leadership.

She said the list of PNL Diaspora candidates passed by a unanimous vote, saying that opening the Senate list is Viorel Badea, while Mihai Voicu is first on the list for the Chamber of Deputies.

Gorghiu also said that the PNL candidate lists will be up for certification at a convention of the National Political Bureau scheduled for October 20. The county chapters have until then to finalise their lists of candidates.

Asked why the PNL Diaspora branch had selected different names, until Friday, and today the list is opened by Lower Chamber lawmaker Mihai Voicu, Alina Gorghiu stated that Victor Ionescu wants an executive position.

“The Diaspora list has changed not because of me or my colleagues from the Diaspora. It was a list opened by Mr. Victor Ionescu for the Lower Chamber, however he assessed his outlook and said he would fit much better in a subsequent executive formula, given the fact that he has fairly significant public administration experience,” Alina Gorghiu claimed.

She added that the talks within the party’s Diaspora branch outlined the opinion that Mihai Voicu should be backed because “he endorsed the paternity of the postal voting bill.”

“He is a colleague who knows very well what the Diaspora’s proprieties are, the agenda of Romanians living abroad, he forms a good team with the Senator,” the PNL President pointed out.

PNL Women’s Organisation President Lucia Varga resigns, dissatisfied she is not on party lists

Lower Chamber lawmaker Lucia Varga, President of the PNL Women’s Organisation, resigned on Monday because she was not included on the party’s lists, complaining of the “dictatorship” of Secretary General Ilie Bolojan and of the manner in which the party lists are being drafted, PNL sources told Mediafax. She was not included on the party’s lists for the parliamentary elections.

Lucia Varga was applauded within the National Standing Bureau.

Lucia Varga won her Lower Chamber seat in constituency no.5, uninominal college no.3, Bihor.

“No facelift if all current MPs were to be on the lists”

After Lucia Varga resigned, PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated that not all current MPs will be included on the party’s lists, on eligible places, because if that were to happen there would be no facelift, adding that the decision belongs to the Bihor County branch.

“It’s a problem that concerns the Bihor branch. I wouldn’t call it a problem because the procedure is not finalised. The Secretary General (Ilie Bolojan – editor’s note), who is also President of the Bihor branch, has explained that he is currently selecting candidates, that very many have signed up and that each one of those who have signed up needs the party branch’s support in order to be on the lists,” PNL President Alina Gorghiu stated against the backdrop of Lucia Varga’s resignation from the helm of the party’s women’s organisation.

Alina Gorghiu stated that regardless of what the county branch’s decision will be, “there will always be people upset.”

“Not all MPs currently in office will be on eligible places on the lists of the future Parliament. We wouldn’t be able to talk about a facelift if we were to keep parading the same MPs,” Alina Gorghiu added.