Government adopts bill for ratification of Paris Agreement on UN Climate Change Conference

The draft law upon the ratification of the Paris Agreement on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was adopted on Wednesday by the Romanian government in its weekly sitting.

The draft law is to be lodged to the Parliament, for debate.

The COP 21 agreement was signed on Romania’s behalf on 22 April in New York, by the Environment minister, Cristiana Pasca Palmer.

“The document is the first agreement with universal character in the climate change field that imposes legal obligations to all parties for the achievement of the long-term target – to eliminate the increase below 2 degrees C of the average global temperature against the pre-industrial level, provided on the states’ capacities and responsibilities. At the same time, the parties will make efforts to limit the growth of average global temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius,” a release by the government reads.

Romania’s main obligations in accordance with the Paris Agreement are the reduction of the greenhouse gas emissions by 43pct until 2030 against 2005, the participation in the effort of the European Union to cut the greenhouse gas emissions by 30pct until 2030 against 2005 in the non-ETS sectors, including the transports, the agriculture, the constructions, the waste emissions management – a target at EU member states’ level set in accordance with the GDP per capita.