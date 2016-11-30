Government approves Emergency Ordinance regarding free transport for pupils and students wishing to vote

The Government approved on Tuesday an emergency ordinance regarding free transport for pupils and students that have a right to vote, said the Executive’s spokesperson, Liviu Iolu.

“Pupils and students holding a right to vote will benefit from free transport, on the railways, from the localities in which they study towards their hometowns and back, in the 8-12 December period, according to this emergency ordinance. The measure has the purpose of ensuring the right to vote for pupils and students and responds to the request of the National Alliance of Student Organizations in Romania”, Liviu Iolu said, on Tuesday, in a briefing at the Victoria Palace.

The tickets will be issued at the ticket offices in railway stations and booking agencies by presenting the ID card and the student identification. The ticket is only available as a round trip. The ticket will bear the name and surname of the beneficiary, the personal identification number, and the ID card number, a release of the Government remitted to AGERPRES shows.

According to the quoted source, the return leg of the trip will take place on 11 or 12 December.

The sums necessary to ensure the facilities will be ensured from the budget of the Transport Ministry.