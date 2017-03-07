Government: By April 15, urgent measures for tax collection increase to be implemented

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu analysed, on Tuesday, the proposals of the Ministry of Finance and the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) on increasing the tax and duties collection and improving the relationship between the fiscal administration and the contributors, a series of urgent measures in this respect being taken into consideration for implementation by April 15, 2017, the Government informed.

The Prime Minister held on Tuesday morning, a working meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Public Finance and ANAF.

According to a Government’s press release, the measures envisaged, inter alia, advising taxpayers for timely payment of taxes, filling in correctly the tax declarations, guiding the access to payment in installments of fiscal debts, in case they cannot pay their taxes and duties on time and expanding the “Virtual Private Space” service to businesses and other entities without legal personality.

Other measures provide flexible ways for account garnishment if taxpayers are under forced execution, so that the amount blocked does not exceed the debt towards ANAF, the initiation of control actions in the online trade, as well as enhanced control in order to identify taxpayers who register false invoices in the accounting records.

“For the future, improving the relationship between ANAF and taxpayers is also envisaged, by applying the regulations that will be included in the new prevention law, a project now in an advanced stage of development in the framework of an interministerial working group. The aim of the prevention law will be to avoid the application of automatic sanctions for acts that constitute contraventions, through setting up a compliance plan, so the taxpayer be granted a term to be able to correct the deficiencies noted and to comply with the legal provisions,” reads the Executive’s press release.

Ionut Misa, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Public Finance and Bogdan Nicolae Stan, president of ANAF attended the meeting at Victoria Palace.