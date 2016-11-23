Government decides: December 2 to be public holiday

The Government has approved the decision that declares December 2, the day that this year links up the National Day with the weekend, a public holiday.

The working day will be recovered by implementing extra hours until December 16.

“For public sector employees, December 2 is declared a public holiday. To make up for it, public institutions will have regular working schedules on December 17 or will implement extra hours until December 16,” the document approved by the Government reads.

The provisions will not apply for sectors in which activity cannot be interrupted. “The directives of Article 1 do not apply for magistrates and other court personnel involved in solving lawsuits with court hearings scheduled on December 2, nor to the participants to these lawsuits. Collection through bank transfer operations in relation to credit institutions, including collection operations carried out through transit account, are to be registered in the accounting books of state treasury units with the date of December 2,” the Government also decided.