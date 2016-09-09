Government: Financial aid for stimulating SMEs investments

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be supported to develop their investments under a new multiannual state-aid scheme, worth 900 million lei, informs a Government release.

The Government adopted on Thursday a memorandum in this respect, at the proposal of the Economy, Trade and Relations with the Business Environment Ministry.

“Our assessments revealed that there are very many investment projects ranging between one million and 10 million euro, which will support their growth due to this programme. It is a great need of funds included in this interval, especially among the companies running on domestic capital. We plan that this state-aid scheme keep the pace with the real evolution of the economy, in which investments are increasingly more dynamic and predictable due to an increasing number of market opportunities,” says Deputy PM and Economy Minister Costin Borc.

The state-aid scheme is designed as a multiannual programme, until 2020, with funding from the state budget, and the selection of beneficiaries will be done through annual registration, within the limit of the budget allotted by law, and with the observance of some eligibility conditions.

The scheme is drawn up for the period 2017-2020, and the estimated date of its coming into force is October 2016, with the estimated payment period 2017-2023.