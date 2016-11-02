Government has decided that DIPI will be dissolved and replaced by DGPI. The new structure will be under parliamentarian control

The Government has approved in its meeting on Wednesday, the GEO draft on the reorganization of the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) within the Ministry of Interior. Following the reorganization, the General Directorate of Internal Protection (DGPI) will be established, as a militarized structure.

The General Directorate of Internal Protection will be established under the Ministry of Internal Affairs and will function as a specialized structure with attributions in the field of the national security, in the competence area of this ministry, according to a press release issued by the Government.

The new structure will perform informative-operative activities, exclusively in the MAI’s competence area, which will ensure the delimitation from the other structures with attributions in the national security field. By creating this structure, the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department will be dissolved.

DGPI will contribute to the MAI missions together with the Romanian Police, Romanian Gendarmerie, General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, Romanian Border Police, General Inspectorate for Immigration, National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues, National Drug Agency and National Agency against Human Trafficking. This structure will also be part of the national defense system and of the National Intelligence Community.

The organizational structure and the number of posts in DGPI will be established by the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs. The DGPI command team will be formed by specialists in the field – active militaries -, which will ensure that the activity of the structure will be performed in terms of impartiality and equidistance. The DGPI leadership will be provided by a General Manager, appointed by the PM’s decision, at the proposal of the Minister of the Internal Affairs, with the approval of the CSAT (The Supreme State Defense Council).

The new structure will perform intelligence, counterintelligence and protection activities in order to identify, prevent and counteract threats, vulnerabilities and risk factors that can severely disturb the public order, or which target MAI’s assets, personnel, missions, decision process or operational capacity. This structure will no longer have the competence to perform informative – operative activities in order to identify, prevent and counteract vulnerabilities, risk factors and threats in the field of terrorism, cyberintelligence and transnational organized crime, respectively the related activities, fields that are covered by the activity performed by SRI (Romanian Intelligence Service).

However, DGPI will collect information in order to ensure professional integrity of the MAI personnel, also in terms of threats, vulnerabilities and corruption risks, shows the release.

In the security field, DGPI will provide at the MAI level, the coordination and control of the activities for the protection of national classified information, as well as of NATO and EU information, managed by MAI structures. It will also provide at the MAI level, the coordination and control of the activity for the cybernetic security.

DGPI personnel will be formed by militaries and contractual staff. To provide a high level of integrity, the vacancies in executive and management positions will be filed only after performing special checks. The checks will be made in order to identify any elements that could represent vulnerabilities for the national security.

The General Directorate of Internal Protection will take over the DIPI contractual personnel.

Within 30 days since the GEO will enter into force, measures will be taken to administratively operationalize the new structure, and to this end, there will be issued a Government’s Decision on the MAI organizational structure, an order of the Minister on the organizational structure and on the regulation for DGPI’s functioning, and an order of the DGPI chief to approve the Interior Regulation of the structure.

Dragos Tudorache: The DIPI archive and the lists with undercover officers will be taken by the new DGPI structure of MAI

The archive and the lists with undercover officers managed by the Intelligence and Internal Protection Department (DIPI) will be taken by the General Directorate of Internal Protection (DGPI) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), announced the Minister Dragos Tudorache (photo) on Wednesday.

According to him, providing the security of the archives is a very important element of the GEO on establishing DGPI, approved by the Government on Wednesday.

“In the coming days, by issuing a Minister’s order, I will take specific and very strict measures to provide the security of the archives, of the equipment and of the material with which this structure if functioning”, stated Tudorache in a briefing at the Victoria Palace, quoted by Agerpres.

He underlined that the archive and the lists with undercover officers will remain inside the new MAI structure, and they will not be transferred to other state institutions.

“Regarding the archive and the lists with undercover officers, I believe that a wrong impression was implemented among the representatives of the unions, because the DIPI archive doesn’t go anywhere. The DIPI archive and the lists with undercover officers will remain inside the new structure, they will remain inside the Ministry of Interior. (…) Right now (…) we are performing (…) the complete securing of the archives, the physical archives, (….), the files on paper that existed, the historical archive, as well as the information systems that are actually managing and storing the activity of this structure at this moment. So there will not be any transfer of the archive to anybody. (..) They are secured and (…) they will subsequently be taken by the new structure”, stated Tudorache, being asked about this issue.