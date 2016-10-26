Gov’t adopts new legislative acts as part of anti-poverty programme

Premier Dacian Ciolos announced on Wednesday that the Government will adopt two new legislative acts that are part of the anti-poverty programme, respectively a legislative act allowing the issuing of IDs to children who, for various reasons, did not receive a personal identification number (CNP) at birth. He pointed out that these represent the norms for the enforcement of an ordinance already adopted.

Moreover, the Prime Minister announced that the government will also adopt a bill providing for the establishment of integrated community medical assistance centres at the level of local communities located mostly in rural areas.

Located “mostly in disadvantaged communities with lower access to the regular healthcare system, the centres will provide assistance, guidance and will enable the tailoring of medical assistance to the specific needs of these disadvantaged communities,” according to the Premier.

“Hot Meals for Pupils,” pilot programme financed by the Gov’t

Premier Dacian Ciolos announced at the start of the Government meeting on Wednesday that the Government will adopt the “Hot Meals for Pupils” pilot programme, with 50 pre-university public educational units set to be included in the first stage.

“We are coming up with a pilot programme that would allow us to offer hot meals or packages of food every day in schools. We have selected several educational units that are currently included in this pilot programme, in various locations, from various social strata, precisely in order to see in what way we can render this programme efficient and, if this pilot programme shows results in this 2016-2017 school year, the objective is for it to be expanded at national level and for us to somewhat combine it with the “Fruits in Schools” and “Milk and Croissant in Schools” programmes, adding some extra financial resources in order to be able to offer hot meals or packages of food in schools,” Dacian Ciolos announced.

He also said that the Government will cover the costs of this programme, but called on the local administration for support.

“I am sure that without the involvement of local authorities, school inspectorates, schools, school principals, this programme cannot succeed because a modicum of infrastructure has to be set up so that children could dine there, so local involvement is needed too. However, I hope we will be able to encourage all those who want to see their children in school to get involved in this project,” the Premier added.

According to the draft, put up for public consultation by the Education Ministry, the support offered consists of a package of food or a hot meal within the limit of 7 Lei per beneficiary.