Gov’t: All ministers’ resignations at PM’s Cabinet; Grindeanu has 15 days to sent them to President

All the resignations of ministers of the Government have reached the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, according to an official information which came for the Executive, and the PM has at his disposal 15 days to sent them to President Klaus Iohannis.

According to the procedure, the PM has 15 days to send the resignations to the head of state, in order for Iohannis to take note of them and sign the decrees removing the ministers from office.

“I want us to work procedurally, which means the resignations should reach me. We shall see tomorrow what this is all about, but I wanted to say something and urge the ministers still in office to responsibility. Procedurally, the resignations come into effect when the prime minister sends them to the Presidential Administration, which takes note of them. That is the procedure and law regulating Romania’s Government,” said Grindeanu, responding on Wednesday evening to whether the ministers resigned office as national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea claimed.

