Gov’t approves 2016 – 2020 National Strategy for Child and Adolescent Mental Health

The government approved on Tuesday the 2016 – 2020 National Strategy for Child and Adolescent Mental Health, which focuses on the prevention of mental disorders in this segment of the population.

According to a government release, the current system of public services in this area is “mainly oriented towards curing, to the detriment of prevention.”

The government states that the strategy aims to reduce the risk and incidence of mental health issues and disorders among children and teenagers, and for those at risk or with mental health disorders – to ensure their adjustment to society in an as much as possible active and independent manner.

Funding for the strategy goals and actions shall be provided from the amounts approved annually through the budget laws, as well from structural funds and legal sources, reads the release.