Gov’t approves committee set up to audit and relinquish SIPA archive documents

“Today, the Government has approved by a decision the establishment of a committee that will audit and deliver the documents from the well-known SIPA archive. The documents, after inventory and the possible change of their degree of classification, will be handed over to the institutions having the competencies in the field,” said Alina Petrescu.

According to the government’s spokesperson, the draft decision has been under public consultation for almost a year.

“The decision on declassifying the archives has been posted on the website of the Ministry of Justice since last year, namely starting with 25.07.2016. This project is still posted on the site, so the public consultation requirement is not only fulfilled, but the project has been under public consultation, should we wait for a while longer, for a year,” stated Alina Petrescu.

Judges Union head asks PM not to ink decision to declassify SIPA archive

The president of Romania’s National Judges Union (UNJR) Dana Girbovan calls on Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu not to release any government decision to declassify the archive of the Internal Anti-Corruption Protection Service (SIPA) and, in the event that the government has however adopted a decision to this effect, she requests Grindeanu not to send it to the Official Journal, on grounds that the magistrates have not been previously consulted and the decision was not publicly debated.

In a Facebook post, the UNJR president argues that former Justice Minister Raluca Pruna has “lied” to the public opinion when she claimed that no one has accessed the archive since 2006, and incumbent JusMin Tudorel Toader must release all the records regarding this archive, as he promised.

“For more than 12 years now this archive has been the subject of public lies, and all the Romanians must know the truth about it. After we learn what has happened in all these years with this archive