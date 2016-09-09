Gov’t approves strategy on professional training for public administration 2016 – 2020

The Government on Thursday approved, at the proposal of the Regional Development and Public Administration Ministry, the strategy on the professional training for public administration 2016 – 2020.

“The goal is that by the end of 2020 Romania benefit from a coherent training system for the public administrations, integrated in the national education and professional training system, directed to efficient, transparent and responsible investments in the development of abilities and capitalisation on the potential of the persons in question and capable to actively contribute to increasing the national competitiveness and reaching Romania’s sustainable development objectives,” the source points out.

Deputy PM Dincu: For a professional administration, more investment in quality education of public servants

An efficient administration works with well-educated public servants, and the public administration needs to invest more in their professional training, Deputy Prime Minister Vasile Dincu says in a Facebook post.

“We all want a public administration that meets our needs as citizens. But in order to have the administration we expect, we need well-educated public servants and we need to invest in their quality professional training. The Romanian Government adopted during its weekly meeting on Thursday a Strategy for professional training in public administration 2016-2020, which ensures the framework required to increase quality in professional training for different categories of positions,” Dincu explains.

He also points out that the strategy targets both public servants and contract staff, as well as high ranking officials in central public administration and local elected officials.

According to Dincu, “the strategy aims to pave the way for a coherent governmental human resources policy, so that Romanian administrative bodies may have in the future professional employees working in a stable, transparent and predictable environment, who are accountable for the results of their work and are able to generate and implement effective public policy to support Romania’s sustainable development.”

Dincu also says the strategy started from difficulties in managing all public employees and it identified a set of 20 measures to visibly improve the situation by 2020.

“The action plan included in the strategy provides that: we define an integrated system to identify training needs, set priorities, fund proficiency development and appraisals of training impacts; we implement an efficiency-oriented organizational framework; we standardize skills and correlate them with recruitment, promotion and appraisal policy, and also that we ensure effective training that takes into account needs and specificities. The strategy also includes information, awareness and communication campaigns, public perception measurement, debates and regular events as well as establishing a National Network of Public Administration Training Providers,” Dincu adds.

He stresses that another strategy component is public consultation and involvement, “as one of the proposals is ‘I’d like you to know’ – an online public consultation instrument that collects citizen opinions related to public employee skills that need further development so that the employees’ work better meets expectations related to public services.”