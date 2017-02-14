Gov’t borrows 800 million lei off banks for 0.56 pct p.a. yield

The Finance Ministry (MFP) on Monday borrowed 800 million lei (rd EUR 178 million) off banks in an issue of six-month treasury-bonds for an average yield of 0.56 percent per annum.

The nominal value of the issuing was 800 million lei, but the banks oversubscribed the offering three times, filing bids for 2.6 billion lei.

MFP had planned to borrow 4.215 billion lei off commercial banks in February 2017, 3.9 billion lei of which were to be offered in six auctions of treasury certificates and government securities and 315 million lei to be raised in additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to the security issues.

The borrowings will be used to refund the public debt as well as the deficit in the national budget.

According to prospectuses, MFP has scheduled two auctions of discount treasury certificates: one for 800 million lei, scheduled for February 15, and another 1-billion-lei scheduled for February 22.

Also scheduled are five auctions of benchmark securities worth a total of 2.1 billion lei, each of which would be followed the next day by an additional session of non-competitive bids worth 15 percent of the initial value of the security issues.