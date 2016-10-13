Gov’t files constitutional challenge against law on plagiarism and doctoral schools

The Government is challenging at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the law on doctoral schools and plagiarism adopted by the Senate, after the Liberals announced on Thursday that they too have filed a challenge against the same law.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesperson Liviu Iolu, at Mediafax’s request.

Premier Dacian Ciolos stated at the start of the Government meeting on Wednesday that he regrets the Parliament’s decision on the doctoral theses law and Viorel Barbu’s resignation from the helm of the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU), adding that the Government will do everything possible in order for the academic system to be protected from plagiarism and imposture.

“I hope we will find in Romania an institutional balance in what concerns the objective and professional assessment of doctoral theses. I can assure you that the Government is doing everything possible in order for the Romanian university and research sector to be protected from this image – with very high negative impact – of research plagiarism and imposture. A law cannot decide whether a doctoral thesis is scientific or not, only honest, objective, recognised and professional science people can. I believe this is the point we have to reach,” the Head of Government said.

PNL to challenge doctoral theses law at CCR after PNL Senators voted in its favour

The National Liberal Party will challenge at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the law on doctoral theses, Eugen Nicolaescu, leader of PNL’s Lower Chamber MPs, stated on Thursday, admitting that the vote cast by the party’s Senators was “an error.”

“Unfortunately, last week our colleagues’ vote on this bill was an error. We admit it, the party leadership had warned they have to respect National Standing Bureau decisions in any situation. Consequently, in order to try and fix this unprincipled approach, today the PNL Group within the Senate has filed with the CCR a notification regarding the law that amends Government Emergency Ordinance no.4/2016,” Eugen Nicolaescu announced.

Nicolaescu explained that the first element taken into account in the notification is the fact that the law does not respect the bicameralism principle. “No changes were brought to the legislative act when it came back from the President and passed through the Lower Chamber. (…) When it reached the Senate, over 20 amendments were filed there, completely changing the law. In order for us to have upheld the principle of bicameralism, the Senate should have sent the bill to the Lower Chamber, in order for the Lower Chamber to have its say too, and then the bill should have returned to the Senate, in line with constitutional procedures and CCR decisions,” the leader of PNL’s Lower Chamber MPs said.

Another argument invoked has to do with the way the law was adopted in the re-examination stage. “The second [argument] concerns the deceiving form, also running contrary to CCR decision, in which the bill was put up for vote. The chairman of the meeting put the bill up for vote, after the votes were cast and this is where confusion got hold of some Liberal Senators, afterward he no longer put anything up for vote. The procedure says that the report of the special commission on whether to accept or reject the re-examination request is put up for vote and after the report is voted the law is once again put up for vote as a whole, in its re-examined form. This didn’t happen in the Senate,” Eugen Nicolaescu claimed.

The Liberal added that PNL is already working on a bill that would abrogate all amendments filed in the Senate if the CCR fails to give a positive response. The bill will most likely be filed next week. He added that the bill will also be signed by the Senators who voted in favour of the law approving Government Emergency Ordinance no.4/2016.

On Monday, the Senate rejected the President’s request to re-examine the law that stipulates that universities will be the ones to decide on whether to confer or revoke Ph.D. titles. The request was rejected with 90 votes, 12 Senators voted in favour of the request, and 6 abstained. In his re-examination request, President Iohannis emphasised that the bill does not clarify the situation of the doctoral theses currently being analysed by CNATDCU, nor that of the cases of plagiarism.

“In the cases in which clues point to plagiarism, we need clear verdicts adopted on the basis of transparent criteria. The Senate’s decision today risks affecting the impartial verification of plagiarism accusations, which have become ever more frequent in recent years. The haste with which the Education Law was modified, without a debate on its essence, at a time when everyone is expecting integrity and performance, is suspicious to say the least,” Klaus Iohannis wrote on Facebook after the Senate’s vote.

The Head of State can ask Parliament to re-examine a bill only once.