Gov’t passes de minimis aid worth 24 million lei for Romanian animal farmers

The Government on Wednesday passed a decision establishing de minimis aids worth 24 million lei to be distributed starting November 15 to Romanian animal farmers for the purchasing of breeding rams/male goats for meat and milk.

The Government says in a press statement that the measure is designed for guided selection to improve meat and milk production and to achieve breeding lines and hybrids with a higher productive potential adjusted to the demand of the home and external markets.

The aid is capped at 2,500 lei/ head of specialised ram breed and 2,500 lei/head of specialised goat breed (1 euro = 4.45 lei).

The decision sets an algorithm to be used by the beneficiaries for the maximum number of purchases. Thus, the purchase of breeding ram/goats will follow the ratio of one ram/male goat to 30 sheep head/20 female goats owned by the applicant; at the same time, the highest number of purchasable rams/he goats per beneficiary has to be considered against a ratio of 700 sheep head /350 female goats head.

“This financial aid will be dispensed by the country agricultural directorates and the Bucharest City agricultural directorate. The total amount of the de minimis aid will be secured from the national budget, the outlays for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and became available on November 15, 2016,” the Government says.