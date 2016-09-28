Gov’t passes Romania’s military strategy

The Government on Wednesday passed Romania’s military strategy called “Modern armed forces for a strong Romania in Europe and the world.”

The Government says in a press statement that the strategy was analysed and approved by the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) this May and it came out within three months after the approval of the Defence White Papers, as required by the law for approval.

“The document passed by the Executive starts from an extended approach of national security, as promoted under the 2015-2019 National Defence Strategy, thus confirming the inter-institutional nature in which defence combines with and mutually balances diplomacy, economics and intelligence. In drawing up the strategy, thought was given to the fact that the main effort focuses on securing the operational and responsive capabilities of the command structure and force structure in the defending, through own efforts, territorial integrity and national sovereignty as well as participation in the collective defence missions in other NATO member states,” the statement says.

The military strategy also details the conduct of the Romanian Armed Forces’ missions and provides guidelines for the design of the force structure, while sketching up the main tasks entrusted to the military. It covers four years.

“The military strategy is based on the observance of the national political agreement on increasing defence resources, the implementation of a programme for the transformation, development and endowment of the Romanian Armed Forces throughout 2026, taking into account the influences generated by the implementation of the NATO strategic adaptation measures. (…) The strategy details potential military risks and threats, the missions of the armed forces and national military objectives, defence capabilities and priorities related to their achievement, command and forces of the Romanian military as well as strategic and operational principles and concepts,” the Government says.