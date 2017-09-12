Gov’t requests state companies to transfer to budget dividends not allocated to future projects

The Government has requested that all state-owned companies transfer in advance the amounts in the form of dividends not allocated for future projects, Prime Minister Mihai Tudose said on Tuesday.

Quizzed, at the end of the Social Democratic Party’s (PSD) National Political Bureau (BPN), about the fact that the Energy Ministry had requested Romgaz and Conpet to transfer in advance to the state budget several hundred million lei in the form of dividends, the prime minister explained: “Dividends are definitely given to shareholders. So no one has robbed them, no one took them what they were not entitled to. We took them now because we needed them now. We want to start some very big projects. I gave you an example, Brasov – Ploiesti [the motorway section – ed.n]. It is carried out with national money and we have to prove that we have the money, at least to start it, for the World Bank to be a partner.”

Tudose pointed out that transferring into the budget of those amounts by the afore-mentioned state-owned companies does not represent a problem.

“No, it is not. If the dividends were given to the state in six months’ time or now, in my view, it is exactly the same thing. All the companies have been contacted and the needs until the end of the year or the first months of next year were taken into account. The same issue was risen in the case of all state-owned companies, and this solution has been found. Wherever the money was not disposed anyway, where there was no forecast that they would be needed, they were taken now,” the prime minister stated.