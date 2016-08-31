Gov’t restores tax benefits for war veterans’ wives

Under an emergency ordinance on Wednesday, the Government resorted tax benefits for wives of war veterans, governmental spokesman Liviu Iolu reported.

He added that the ordinance supplements the Tax Code, with the only amendment that the wives of war veterans shall be exempted from paying local rates and taxes.

“Under this emergency ordinance, we have restored the tax benefits that used to be extend to war veterans, wives of war veterans, people persecuted for political reasons as well as deportees and war prisoners,” said Iolu.