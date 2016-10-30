Gov’t says Romanians to travel visa free to Canada from Dec. 1, 2017

The Romanian Government is hailing the decision of the Canadian Government to fully lift visa requirements for Romanian nationals travelling to Canada starting on December 1, 2017, a provision included in a declaration by a recent EU-Canada summit in Brussels.

“After intense negotiations between Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Government has confirmed its commitment to fully lift the visa requirements for all Romanian nationals starting on December 1, 2017, after a first partial liberalisation stage starting on May 1, 2017,” the Romanian Government said in a press statement released on Sunday.

“This is an important moment to Romania, and not only because access opens for Romanian nationals of the benefits of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), between the EU and Canada, but also because this way the last discrimination against Romanian nationals in relation with the other EU citizens is repealed when it comes to border-free travel to Canada. I also believe that the visa liberalisation will generate significant opportunities for Romanian business people seeking partnerships with Canadian counterparts. I want to thank Mr Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his personal involvement in negotiations over this objective of Romania’s and for his openness displayed in our conversations this year on the visa requirements,” Ciolos is quoted as saying in the statement.

Romanian officials are expected to work with their Canadian counterparts on a successful to the visa-free travelling status and to develop arrangements for the two countries to better manage any negative migration trends, should such trends appear.

The statement says the objective of visa liberalisation for all Romanian nationals travelling to Canada was achieved at the end of an intense diplomatic exercise on the part of the Romanian Government, with support from MEP Sorin Moisa and in coordination with the European Commission. At the same time, an equally import bat part in the process is ascribed to the consistent technical resources contributed by Romania’s Interior Minister Dragos Tudorache and Canada’s Immigration Minister John McCallum.

Romania’s Foreign Ministry hails EU, Canada signing comprehensive trade agreement

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) is hailing the signing at an EU-Canada summit meeting in Brussels, of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the European Union, on the one hand, and Canada, on the other, as well as of a strategic partnership between the two sides, accordion to a MAE press statement.

The two documents are said to have a significant importance in the future development and furthering of ties between the EU and Canada.

MAE says the signing of CETA is also significant for the continuation of relationships between Romania and Canada as all the preconditions are now met for the lifting as from December 1, 2017 of visa requirements for all Romanian nationals travelling to Canada. This way, it says, equal and full access of Romania’s economic and business operators to the trade opportunities under the CETA is secured.

“ The CETA agreement will directly contribute towards the amplification and diversification of trade between Canada and the EU, while leading to capitalisation on the transatlantic cooperation potentials by opening new trade and investment opportunities, improved market access for goods and services, all the while consolidating rules for bilateral trade between European and Canadian business operators.

The signing of CETA after a long negotiating process is also seen as reconfirming the solidity and viability of the EU as a global trade player”.