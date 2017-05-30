Gov’t supports multiannual planning for seamless vaccines supply

The government supports multiannual planning for ensuring the seamless supply with vaccines, Premier Sorin Grindeanu said, as cited in a government statement released on Monday after the PM and Minister of Health Florian Bodog met with the representatives of the pharmaceutical companies.

According to the release, the sides agreed that the vaccines procurement framework agreements should be concluded for periods between two and four years.

“With regard to the preparation of the 2017 – 2018 flu vaccination campaign, the Interministerial Committee decided that the Public Health Institute shall urgently inform the Ministry of Health about the amount of vaccines required, determined after consultation with the family physicians. Based on the estimated necessary amount the ministry will initiate the procurement of the flu vaccine for the next season,” the release said.

Another point on the agenda of the meeting of the Prime Minister and the Health Minister with the representatives of pharmaceutical companies was the Vaccination Bill, in the context where the companies proposed a series of amendments regarding the duration of the tender procedure, the establishment of the awarding criteria and the delivery deadline.

At the same time, the representatives of the pharma companies welcomed the Government’s openness and, at the request of the Premier, agreed to join a public education and awareness campaign on the importance of prevention by vaccination, the release states.