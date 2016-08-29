Gov’t to award 6,000 euros in emergency aid to Romanian children orphaned by Italy earthquake

Romanian children left orphans after the death of their parents in the recent earthquake in Italy will be awarded emergency governmental aid of 6,000 euros, according to a decision passed on Monday at an extraordinary meeting of the Romanian Government.

“The emergency aid for the orphaned children is 6,000 euros. It will be awarded to the relative up to an including four times removed or other Romanian nationals ordered to provide special protection for child rearing and care,” the Government reports.

An additional 1,000 euros in aid will be granted per each family member killed in the earthquake, to be awarded to the surviving family member or relative up to and including two times removed.

The decision passed on Monday also provides for covering the hospitalisation and recovery costs for those injured in the earthquake who are not insured and whose costs are not covered by the Italian Government.

The Government also approved 10,000 euros for families and singles whose homes have been more than 50 percent destroyed by the earthquake and still residing in Italy, with the total amount of the aids from the Romanian and the Italian government not to exceed the estimated price of the houses.

“Qualifying for this aid are also the Romanians who decide to return to Romania,” the Government says.

Another aid approved by the extraordinary meeting regards 3,000 euros for families or singles who are not homeowners and who have nowhere to stay as a result of their usual housing units having been destroyed, irrespective of whether or not they decide to stay in Italy or return to Romania.

Financial aid to the tune of 1,000 euros will also be granted to a relative up to and including two times removed travelling to Italy to support the survivors of the families affected by the earthquake. At the same time, the decision provides for the award of 3,000 euros to employable adult-age people returning to Romania in order to support their reintegration.The aid will be paid out in six monthly installments.

The Government said the aids will be granted upon submission of application forms.

“The persons qualifying for the aids will be helped by Romanian officials follow the procedures for drawing up and submitting the application files, which have to include a copy of the identity papers and documents attesting to the status of the applicants. The applications will be addressed to the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania’s Foreign Ministry and county agencies for social payments and inspections. When the identity papers have been lost in the earthquake, copies of them issued by the Italian authorities attesting to the identity of the applicants as well as the fact that the actual identity papers were lost will be allowed for submission. The aids will be paid out either by the National Agency for Social Payments and Inspections, in the case of applicants remaining in Italy, or the similar county agencies, in the case of the nationals returning to Romania,” the statement says.

The Romanian Government on Monday passed additional measures for the Romanians injured or otherwise affected by the recent earthquake in Italy as well as their families and the families of those killed in the earthquake. They will add to other aids the Italian Government may be granting.