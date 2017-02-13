Gov’t to support UNICEF education quality projects in Romania

The Government will support the UNICEF projects in Romania dedicated to increasing quality of education, decreasing inequality and easing access of children from vulnerable families to quality social services, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu told a meeting on Monday with UNICEF representatives in Romania.

“I appreciate the involvement and the fact that you dedicate your time and energy to the initiatives that are to contribute to quality education for the children of Romania. The Government and I, in my capacity as the prime minister, stay next to you as partners,” the head of the government is quoted as saying in a governmental statement.

Talks focused on collaboration to enforce initiatives under the Romanian Government’s programme related to improving the situation of children, in particular the most vulnerable of them, in fields like education, health care and social inclusion.

The Government and the UNICEF’s officials also discussed the implementation in collaboration of an action plan for school desegregation and increase in education quality in pre-university schools, considering that an action plan is about to be finalised, as well as other fields of intervention of the UNICEF to support the implementation of the Education Ministry’s policies.

Another topic of the discussion was the launch in Romania this March of the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children.