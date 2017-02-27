Gov’t: Total guarantee ceiling on First Home 2017 programme is set at 2.67 billion lei

The total guarantee ceiling on the First Home 2017 programme is set at 2.67 billion lei, of which 2.5 billion lei is the cap approved under a decision by the government on Monday, with the remaining 175.5 million lei to come as not allocated or unused 2016 guarantees.

The Government says in a press statement that under the same decision, it also modified the methodology for the implementation of the First Home programme designed for first time homebuyers, to bring it in line with the latest amendments to the programme provided for under emergency ordinance GEO 97/2016.

Thus, a new set of definitions of housing units qualifying for purchasing/building under the programme is provided.