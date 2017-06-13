Gov’t wants to grant the first 5G licenses in 2018; the first network could be operational in 2020

The Government takes all the steps needed to be able to grant the first licenses for the 5G communication networks in 2018, so that the users will have access to these services starting from 2020, stated on Monday the Communications Minister, Augustin Jianu, sending PM Sorin Grindeanu’s message, on the occasion of the first live demonstration of the 5G technology in the Southeastern Europe, organized by Telekom Romania and Ericsson.

Starting from 2020, 5G technology could provide the internet users in Romania speeds that are several times higher than those in 5G; speeds up to 24 Gbps have been reached during tests.

Reading PM Grindeanu’s message, Jianu has underlined that the early implementation of this technology will create significant opportunities for users and market players and greatly improve the access to a wide range of service, especially in the online television field.

“This is why we make all the efforts to be able to grant the first 5G licenses in 2018 and to have the first 5G operational networks in 2020” Jianu stated.

The Minister also reminded about the short waiting period between the different generations of technology.

“From 2G to 3G we have waited for a decade, from 3G to 4G, the time reduced to a half, and now we are already talking about 5G” Jianu stated.

Reading the PM’s message, the Minister said that there are no real alternatives to the information society, and progress is not possible outside the digitization process.

Telekom Romania and Ericsson announced that they will perform the first live demonstration of a 5G technology in the Southeastern Europe on Monday, in Bucharest. The two companies are making this demonstration before the commercial launch, in order to be better prepared to provide this technology to the customers, according to the General Manager of Telekom Romania, Miroslav Majoros.

“We are testing this technology now, before the commercial launch, in order to be better prepared to provide all these new experiences to our customers at the right time” Majoros stated.