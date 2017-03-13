Grammy Award-winning Korean prima donna Sumi Jo to enchant the public with the role of Violetta from Verdi’s La Traviata

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Bucharest National Opera House, starting with 18:30, the Grammy Award-winning Korean prima donna Sumi Jo will perform the role of Violetta Valéry in one of opera’s greatest romances, La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi.

Praised for her remarkable voice and outstanding musicianship, Sumi Jo has established herself as one of her generation’s most sought-after sopranos. She has been consistently greeted with exceptional praises by public and press alike for her performances in the most important opera houses and concert halls throughout the world. As a world class coloratura soprano, she has actively extended her role in various opera productions on the world opera stages. New additions to her repertoire in recent years have been Delibes’ Lakmé, Meyerbeer’s Dinorah and Giulietta in I Capuleti e i Montecchi, which she sang for the Minnesota Opera.

Both La Traviata and Violetta are dear to Sumi Jo as she had her role debut in 2007-08 in this opera production. During her visit to Romania, besides her casting in one of her dearest roles, Sumi Jo will also participate in a Masterclass on March 23, 2017, at the Bucharest National Opera House.

“The Embassy is delighted to have Sumi Jo with it in Romania and further believes that her presence here will promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between the two countries,” a press release of the Korean Embassy in Bucharest informs.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, together with the Bucharest National Opera House, cordially invites the interested audience to take part in the above event, on March 22, 2017, starting with 18:30. Please note that the event tickets can be purchased at the ticket office of the National Opera House and online, on the Opera website.

For more information, please visit:

http://operanb.ro/spectacol/la-traviata/;

http://www.josumi.com/ .