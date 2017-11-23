Great loss for Romanian theater and film: Actress Stela Popescu passes away

Actress Stela Popescu has been found dead in her home on Thursday, the coordinator of SMURD Bucharest, doctor Bogdan Oprita, told Agerpres.

According to the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the call to 112 announced a case of severe respiratory problems, two SMURD ambulances being sent to the victim’s home. The patient was already dead when the crews arrived.

“Following a call to the emergency number 112 announcing that a woman has severe respiratory problems, two SMURD crews (B and C type) have been sent at the location in the Alexandru Donici Street. Unfortunately, the person was dead. No CPR has been given” according to the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The first information indicates that her adoptive daughter called 112 after he found the actress fallen into the hallway.

Two SMURD crews (B and C type) have been sent, but the actress was dead, therefore CPR couldn’t be given any longer.

A police crew also arrived at the actress’s home for investigations.

“Now I’m going to her home. I don’t know what’s happening. Ursu Adrian called me five minutes ago. Oh, my God!” was the reaction of the actor Alexandru Arsinel crying in a roar.

Stela Popescu, a life dedicated to theater and film

Stela Popescu was born on December 21, 1935, in Orhei, Bessarabia, in a family of teachers, and she dedicated all her life to theater and film, being one of the most beloved Romanian actresses.

In 1940, after the Russian army invaded Bessarabia, her father, considered an “intellectual”, therefore a “class enemy”, was deported to Siberia, while her mother and her daughter fled to Brasov.

In 1953, Stela Popescu held the admission exam at the faculty and she was assigned to the “Maxim Gorki” Russian Language Faculty, which she waived after one year and a half, when she joined the theater team of the Ministry of Interior. In 1956, she was admitted to the Institute of Theater and Cinematography, and she continued to hold theater performance in parallel. At the end of the faculty, she was assigned to the Theater in Brasov, where she held even 400 performances per year. Since 1963, she played at the “Constantin Tanase” Revue Theater in Bucharest, then she was hired at the Comedy Theater. Also since 1963, she started the long collaboration with the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company, followed by the one with the Romanian Television, one year later.

On February 7, 2004, she received from the head of state the Order of Cultural Merit as Commander, Category D – Art of Spectacle, “as a sign of appreciation of all the activity and for the gift and interpretive talent given to the art of the stage and the show.”

On September 10, 2013, King Mihai I gave her, through his daughter, Princess Margareta, the decoration “Nihil Sine Deo”. In December 2015 President Klaus Iohannis granted her the National Order “The Romanian Star” “as a sign of deep appreciation of the remarkable artistic performances held on some of the most important stages of the country, for the love and talent she showed in promoting the art of theatre and delighting numerous generations of viewers”.

On June 1, 2017, she received the diploma of Honorary Citizen of Brasov, the city in which she followed school and faculty and where she performed in 400 plays, saying that “if you have a heart burning in your chest, you are still young even when you’re 90 years old”.