“Great War Figures” exhibition opening at Victoria Palace

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Wednesday participated in the opening of the “Great War Figures” artefact and photo exhibition, organised in the Hall of Mirrors at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

“Through this exhibition and through the events, through the commemoration we are carrying out this week, in Targu Jiu on Friday, we give the signal and we actually start the events which are part of the Centennial. As you know, we have created within the Government, with the Chancellery, a department run by a secretary of state in charge with organising these events. The idea of commemorating this Centennial is, on the one hand, to commemorate the memory of those who went to the Great War and those who made the Great Union possible, the known heroes, but mostly the anonymous heroes, due to whose sacrifice we could create and build the Great Romania,” the Prime Minister said in the beginning of the Government meeting.

He mentioned that several historic events will be celebrated all through the end of 2019. “Beyond this, I believe it is important to use these events also to project ourselves into the future and see how we build modern Romania on history,” the PM pointed out.

Ciolos asked the ministers to present the national projects devoted to the Centennial in the coming weeks, before November-end.

The exhibition, which will be hosted in the Hall of Mirrors at Victoria Palace until 7 November, is organised by the Government’s Centennial Department.

The exhibits are heritage items having belonged to General Eremia Grigorescu and photographs capturing images of the participation of Romania’s Army’s troops in the Great War.