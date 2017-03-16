Grindeanu argues that Government does not receive directives from PSD leader

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu declared on Wednesday that the Government does not receive directives from the Social Democratic Party (PSD, ruling) leader, Liviu Dragnea, as former prime minister Adrian Nastase has claimed.

“It is not about directives. We are talking here about a dialogue I don’t only have with Mr Dragnea, but also with the other leaders in Parliament, in the party, in the coalition. I am a person open to constructive proposals and it is not about directives. We all have this preoccupation with the governing programme and with enforcing it. This is what it is all about, not about instructions,” Grindeanu declared on the national television.

The national leader of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea must find another way to communicate with the Government, because the latter “is not under guardianship”, but it must have authority, had declared on Monday former (socdem) Prime Minister Adrian Nastase (2000-2004) at private TV broadcaster Antena3.

“But until those in PSD understand this once again, they will not be able to advance in terms of the population’s confidence, nor in terms of fully regaining the public confidence, because they have proved in the elections that they have a very good basis. But they will not succeed with the governing either. By creating various centers, you cannot … The Government must have in the end its own communication, a certain independence. And one more thing: as a party leader you cannot say: ‘I ask the Government’ or ‘I’ll send’, ‘I will request the Government to …’. It is not possible, the Government is not under guardianship. They must have authority and they don’t have it under these circumstances. I therefore believe that Liviu Dragnea must find another mode of communication. Not public, not to escape the criticism of newspapers, which would attack him anyway, or the criticism of political leaders, who would attack him anyway. It does not seem normal to me to go out publicly that way to advise your head of the government because you practically cut the branch under his feet and not give him the necessary authority. Or, he is going to need these things,” Nastase asserted.