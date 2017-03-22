Grindeanu: Best post-1989 Premier would have been a mix between Nastase, Ponta, Isarescu and Tariceanu

Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated on Monday evening that in his opinion the profile of the best post-1989 Romanian Premier would have been “a combination” between Adrian Nastase, Victor Ponta, Mugur Isarescu and Calin Popescu Tariceanu.

“It’s difficult for me to make an evaluation. I believe a combination, a combination between Adrian Nastase, Victor Ponta and Mugur Isarescu, such a combination would have been fortunate, and Mr Tariceanu too, because that was a period in which things went very well from an economic standpoint. I believe that by taking more from some, less from others, a combination would have been ideal,” Sorin Grindeanu said when asked, in an Antena3 talk-show, who was in his opinion the best Romanian Prime Minister in the post-1989 period.

Asked how long he would like his stint at the helm of the Government to be – one or two terms – the incumbent Premier said: “I want to stay [in office] for as long as I feel we (the team I coordinate and I) are doing what has to be done and what the people elected us for.”

“We should stay for as long as we are doing what must be done,” Grindeanu said.

Asked what his biggest “political ambition” is, and whether he will consider running for president in the future, the Premier said he never thought about it.

“No, I didn’t think about it and I’m being as honest as possible. My life changed in the last year, from one month to the next. I was MP, then the branch asked me to run for the County Council, I won, (…). As I said several months ago, as soon as I was sworn in as county council chairman, I want to work, to be alongside my team, to feel we are useful and we are doing what needs to be done. I was telling you about the danger of losing touch with reality, with what day-to-day reality means. (…) I consider it the biggest danger. The moment you live in a bubble and you keep hearing nice things all around you – how beautiful you are, how smart you are, how much good you’re doing –, that moment you lose touch with reality and this is a danger which every politician that holds public office is exposed to. (…) Getting carried away. (…) Likewise, when I’ll leave [office] and I’ll have my picture on this wall (the gallery of former Romanian Premiers – editor’s note), I would like to do so – and this is in fact the target – at peace with myself for having done everything in my power to do well. This is what I want,” Sorin Grindeanu added.

About CCR decision regarding DNA’s investigation on GEO No.13: I await assessment of Justice Minister

Grindeanu ALSO stated on Monday evening that he awaits to see the assessment made by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader after the ruling of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) in respect to the investigation conducted by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in the case of THE Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) No.13.

When asked on the Antena 3 private television station about the CCR decision regarding the investigation conducted by the DNA in the case of GEO No.13, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu answered: “It would be spectacular to say my own point of view. I will tell you that I will try to do what other institutions should do. […] We have all seen the decision of the CCR, in which it’s stated that the DNA exceeded its jurisdiction. […] If I were to make appreciations currently as Prime Minister regarding the action or actions of the DNA I too would exceed my powers. Therefore, I try through the force of example to impose others to remain within the limits given by the Constitution. I have total faith in the Justice Minister. He is a man, as I have already stated, with a vast experience, well-known in the area. I wait the assessment that the Minister and Ministry are carrying out from this point of view. […] The actions following this assessment will be made public.”

Furthermore, Grindeanu stated that he will support the decision made in this case by the Justice Minister.

“I have confidence in the Justice Minister […]. He has the necessary force and capacity to make the right decision from this point of view,” Grindeanu also stated.

“Very many financing guides will be launched in April”

On Monday evening, Premier Sorin Grindeanu also announced that very many financing guides will be launched in April, in order to help those interested in drawing European grants.

“In what concerns European grants, we are starting off with a great handicap. (…) We have a lot to make up for,” Grindeanu told Antena3 private television broadcaster on Monday evening.

Asked how this situation will be unblocked, the Prime Minister said: “The first steps have been taken. The first accreditation documents were sent today. We must accredit those intermediary bodies, management authorities. Likewise, in April, very many financing guides will be launched, so that those who apply would know the framework in which they will apply. (…) Ms Deputy Premier Shhaideh and I are holding weekly progress meetings.”

At the same time, Sorin Grindeanu mentioned the meeting he had with the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Regarding the IMF, I had a meeting with them, last week, along with the Finance Minister. We told them our vision, the vision given by the National Prognosis Commission, by all that we said when we built the budget, by the economic growth we plan [to achieve], by all macroeconomic data. (…) Our decision is to implement the governing platform. Each measure we adopted was calculated and we conducted an analysis as serious as possible on the effects that it generates (…) in the economy. The measures were not adopted just because they were included in this governing platform,” Grindeanu added.

“Lack of money for salaries propaganda, not new; Gov’t measures, well assessed”

Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu gave guarantees that “things aren’t so” in respect to the fears voiced about the fact that at the end of this year some public institutions won’t be able to pay salaries, because of the lack of money, and added that this type of “propaganda” isn’t new and that all measures taken by the Government are very well assessed.

“Regarding money, I want to assure everyone that things aren’t so. I have seen the entire propaganda building from this point of view, it isn’t new. Please remember that these things have been said two years ago, and, in the end, when the line was crossed, things stood as they should. I told you that we are keeping an eye on and analyse very well all the measures we take. I believe people are glad the moment they see their pensions higher, their salaries higher, lower fees, they are glad, and the economy is starting to work. The measures we are taking, on the other hand, and I have given this example twice today, the one related to this [legal] framework concerning the strategic investments, the prevention law, there are measures meant to lift the engine called economy. We think things over and assess them very well, each measure aside,” Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday evening on Antena 3 private television broadcaster, asked about “documented information” according to which by the end of this year some public institutions won’t be able to pay salaries because of lack of money.