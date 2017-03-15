Grindeanu: IT cybersecurity adviser Gabriel Statescu was appointed based on competence criteria, being a specialist in this field

Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated on Wednesday that General Gabriel Statescu, discharged by the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) last week, was appointed state adviser on IT cybersecurity based on competence criteria, being “a specialist with a vision in this field.”

Asked about the decision to appoint General Gabriel Statescu state adviser shortly after he was discharged from the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), the Prime Minister said Statescu was selected “based on competence criteria.”

“He is not a state adviser on defence or national security. I believe in the following period the challenge has to do with the IT system, this system has developed in an insular fashion. There is the need for a person that has a vision for this system. He’s a specialist with a vision in this field. He’s state adviser on IT cybersecurity. I’ve known him since the time I was Communications Minister,” Sorin Grindeanu said.

According to a decision published in the Official Journal on Monday, Gabriel Statescu was appointed state adviser within the Prime Minister’s own working apparatus.

On March 8, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree approving the discharge of one-star Brigadier General Gabriel Statescu, at the proposal of the SRI Director.

Gabriel Statescu led the SRI’s Directorate for Communications and Information Technology.